Why holiness is absolutely necessary for meeting God, by Muoka

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has stressed the need for all members, including non-members, to earnestly pray, invite others and maintain holiness, as they prepare to attend the 23rd anniversary of the church on December 21, 2025 in Ijesha, Lagos. He said preparation is absolutely necessary because God, whom they are coming to meet for their needs and problems, is a holy God and will never condone sin.

The General Overseer disclosed that the church will clock 23 years on December 24, 2025, but that instead of celebrating the anniversary, themed, “No one can stop the plan of God: Holiness is the beauty of the Chosen” on Wednesday, December 24, the church had decided to shift the celebration backward to December 21.

Speaking through his Communications Director, Pastor Louis Chidi, Muoka enumerated other important events of the church lined up for this December and January 2026 to include the church’s December Retreat, titled: “Only God can do this,” holding between December 25 and 26, 2025 and Mgbidi 2026 crusade, themed, “What God has determined shall be done,” scheduled at Chosen International Secondary School Complex, Mgbidi, Imo State.