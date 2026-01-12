Why Katsina govt agreed to release 70 bandits in swap deal – Commissioner

The Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Salisu Bala, has explained why the state government agreed to the release of dozens of detained suspected bandits, saying the action was part of a swap deal that followed a peace agreement with repentant bandits.

An official letter had earlier indicated that the state government approved the courts to release 70 suspected bandits who were in custody.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, had earlier said in an interview that the state government agreed to their release as part of an agreement reached during a peace deal between repentant bandits and security-prone communities.

The development sparked reactions from critics, some of whom raised concerns over the release of bandits who had killed, maimed, raped and plundered communities over the years.

However, Salisu said some traditional leaders approached the government to facilitate the release of the incarcerated suspects, and that the government agreed after considering the legal implications of such action.

He argued that the peace deal had yielded positive results, with normal activities such as farming resuming fully in affected local government areas.

He called for the support of stakeholders for the state government’s efforts to promote peace, cautioning against politicising the swap deal, which he said was normal in war situations.

“Someone may ask why the swap deal? It should be recalled that some few months back, bandits groups operating in some front line and vulnerable Local Governments of Katsina state, approached local community leaders and authorities demanding for peace accord.

“After wider consultations, deliberations and discussions, the local community leaders accepted the bandits’ demands for peace deal with various conditions and agreements.

“Among the conditions for the peace deal is swap of captives. This peace deal yielded positive results as normalcy and peace was restored in all communities that signed the peace accord.

“The bandits group kept to their promises and released over 1,000 hostages from the following local government areas: Safana, Kurfi Faskari, Sabuwa, Danmusa, Malumfashi Musawa, Matazu, Jibia, Bakori and Dutsinma.

“This justifies why, when local community leaders including traditional rulers approached the state government to facilitate the release of the suspected arrested bandits, government having considered all legal and judicial processes demanded for the release of the suspected bandits.

“It is my believe that, the state government decision and action is lawful and in accordance with the rule of law, aimed at supporting the local communities fulfill their own apart of agreement as condition to the peace accord.”

“We all belive that, like I stated earlier, the peace deal has yielded positive results as certain level of normalcy and peace has returned to many communities.

“There have been growth in local economy as some markets, like those of Danmusa and Batsari have reopened. Moreover, many communities have returned to their homes and harvested their farm produce.

“People should not politicize security issues for a selfish political ends. How will one feel if his brother or sister is estranged in captivity and someone opposes a swap deal to release him or her?

“Rather than accusing government of supporting local communities that engaged in peace deal with bandits, let us all support the efforts and measures being taken by the administration of Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, to secure the state out of banditry and kidnapping so that we live in peace.”