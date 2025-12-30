Why Nigeria should embrace genetically modified crops — Eze

Given the rapid population growth in Nigeria and the scarcity and pressure on naturally produced crops, genetically modified crops (GMCs) have been recommended as an innovative solution for sustainable crop production and food security in the country.

Biotechnologist and United States-based doctoral researcher at the University of Louisiana, Chinechendo Eze, on Tuesday, through a communique to the press, stated this while discussing the effects of population growth on food security and the concerns associated with GMCs.

Eze said that there is nothing to be feared about GMCs because they help farmers harvest more from the same land by reducing losses caused by pests, diseases, and harsh weather, which means that food becomes more available and affordable.

She explained that genetically engineered crops are still grown naturally in fields, and that the genetic modifications simply upgrade the seed so that the plant can perform better under real-world conditions.

“Rapid population growth mounts increasing pressure on naturally produced food crops, often resulting in scarcity when yields cannot keep up with rising demand. The genetically modified seeds may cost more upfront than conventionally grown seeds, but they lower overall production costs by reducing crop losses, pesticide use, and labour while improving yield stability,” she added.

Eze further added that many GMCs are designed to perform better under stress, allowing farmers to use water efficiently, get more yield from fertilizers, and lower wastes due to their ability to reduce crop losses from pests and improve plant efficiency.

Related News

Speaking about the concerns and fears trailing GMCs, the biotechnologist said that it is natural for people to feel uneasy about food that has been modified, especially when it sounds unnatural.

However, she stated that, “In reality, farmers have always changed crops through selection and crossbreeding. Genetic improvement is simply a more precise extension of traditional breeding that humans have practised for generations.”

According to her, the best way to ease these concerns is through open, honest conversations — showing that GMCs are still grown in the same soil, with the same sun and water, and that the changes are simply small improvements made to help the plant survive better.

The biotechnologist urged Nigerian universities, research institutions, and governments to partner with international organisations to scale up GMCs in a practical way by investing in training, encouraging public-private partnerships, and strengthening extension services that take innovations to farmers.

She recommended that laws and policies should be enacted by the Nigerian government to ensure GMCs are safe while strengthening food security. She emphasised that strong, science-based biosafety regulations that require rigorous testing, transparent approval processes, and continuous monitoring after release should be prioritised.

“Clear policies on labelling, seed quality control, and guidance for farmers on proper use will help build trust and responsibility. At the same time, supporting farmers through research funding, extension services, and local seed production will ensure that these crops truly help Nigeria achieve lasting food security,” she added.