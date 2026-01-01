Why US is placing travel ban on Nigeria, 25 other African countries

The United States’ travel restrictions on 39 countries, including Nigeria, took effect on January 1, 2026.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced entry restrictions on citizens of selected countries, barring or limiting their access to the United States.

Since returning to the White House, Trump’s administration has tightened immigration rules. In June, Trump signed an executive order restricting citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US.

According to the White House, the latest restrictions form part of broader efforts to control immigration and protect the United States from perceived threats to its safety and security.

Of the 38 countries affected by the restrictions, 26 are located in Africa. Twelve African countries are under full suspension, while the remaining 14 face partial restrictions.

African countries under full suspension

Burkina Faso:

The White House said the travel ban on Burkina Faso was imposed due to the activities of terrorist groups in the country, its refusal to accept citizens deported from the US, and a high visa overstay rate.

Mali:

The US cited ongoing conflict between the Malian government and armed groups, as well as terrorism, as justification for the full suspension of entry for Malian nationals.

Niger:

The junta-led West African country is grappling with terrorism and widespread abductions. The White House cited terrorist activity and a high visa overstay rate among Nigerien nationals.

Sierra Leone:

According to the White House, Sierra Leone has a visa overstay rate of 35.83 percent. It also noted the country’s history of rejecting citizens deported from the United States.

South Sudan:

The White House said the travel ban was imposed due to South Sudan’s failure to accept deported nationals and the high visa overstay rate of its citizens.

African countries under partial travel restrictions

Angola:

Citizens of Angola recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 14.43 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 21.92 percent, figures cited by the White House to justify the restrictions.

Benin:

The US imposed partial restrictions due to Benin’s B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 12.34 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 36.77 percent.

Côte d’Ivoire:

The White House said Côte d’Ivoire’s B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 8.47 percent and F, M and J visa overstay rate of 19.09 percent warranted partial restrictions.

Gabon:

Gabon was listed due to its B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 8.47 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 19.09 percent.

The Gambia:

Data from the US Overstay Report showed that The Gambia had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 12.70 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 38.79 percent. The White House also cited the country’s refusal to accept deported nationals.

Malawi:

According to the Overstay Report, Malawi recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 22.45 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 31.99 percent.

Mauritania:

Mauritania’s B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate stood at 9.49 percent. The White House said limited government presence in parts of the country has created significant screening and vetting challenges.

Nigeria:

The White House cited the activities of terrorist and armed groups in Nigeria as factors creating substantial screening and vetting difficulties. It also noted that Nigerian nationals had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 11.90 percent.

Senegal:

Senegal recorded a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 4.30 percent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 13.07 percent, according to the White House.

Tanzania:

US data show that Tanzania had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 8.30 percent, while the overstay rate for F, M and J visas stood at 13.97 percent.

Zambia:

Figures from the US Overstay Report indicate that Zambia recorded a 10.73 percent overstay rate for B-1/B-2 visas and 21.02 percent for F, M and J visas.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe’s B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate was 7.89 percent, with F, M and J visa overstays reaching 15.15 percent.