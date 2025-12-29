Wike, a constant provocateur masking selfish political intentions – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday has condemned the recent media chat by FCT minister Nyesom Wike, accusing him of gross anti party activities and a constant provocateur masking selfish political intentions.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP said Wike’s recent public declaration of support for President Bola Tinubu confirmed long-standing allegations that he had been working against the party while retaining PDP membership.

The party cited Wike’s end-of-year media chat, in which he described himself as the number one supporter of the APC’s assumed presidential candidate in 2027, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the PDP, Wike’s actions amounted to a direct violation of party discipline and democratic norms, describing his conduct as that of a permanent agent provocateur within Nigeria’s political space.

The statement detailed Wike’s long history of involvement in leadership crises within the PDP.

It recalled his prominent role during the Ali Modu Sheriff chairmanship period, his support for and later opposition to former national chairman Uche Secondus, and his backing of Iyorchia Ayu’s emergence before later leading the campaign for Ayu’s removal.

The PDP said these episodes are a consistent pattern of internal disruption, rather than principled disagreement, and accused Wike of using conflict as a political tool to advance narrow personal interests.

“However, this attitude of Nyesom Wike is not new, as he has been a constant agent provocateur in the political space, creating trouble to mask his selfish intentions” the statement read.

At the state level, the party accused Wike of fostering division during his tenure as Rivers State governor between 2015 and 2023. It cited candidate imposition, exclusionary internal practices and the controversial restriction of PDP presidential campaign activities in Rivers State during the 2023 general election as actions that weakened the party’s democratic culture.

It added that his recent statements and alignments made clear that he and some associates had chosen to openly support the APC against the PDP.

Wike, a senior PDP figure for more than two decades and former chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, fell out with the party leadership ahead of the 2023 elections following disputes over zoning arrangements and the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate.

Despite accepting an appointment as minister in the APC-led federal government, Wike repeatedly insisted that he remained a PDP member, a position that deepened internal divisions within the party.

The PDP said his expulsion marked a decisive step in rebuilding the party ahead of the 2027 elections. It reaffirmed its intention to present a credible presidential candidate capable of securing broad national support.

“Now that the mask of his pretence is off and he has stated that he and his group of friends (Sam Anyanwu and co.) will support the President and the APC in the Presidential elections, Nigerians are now clearly aware of their disposition to destroy the PDP as a part of their bargain to support the President-a clandestine agreement reached for their selfish reasons. We remind Wike that as a lawyer, he knows that agreements made to achieve an illegal purpose are not enforceable and should not be encouraged” PDP said.

The party also said its Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee was intensifying efforts to resolve ongoing legal disputes, strengthen internal structures and prepare for upcoming electoral contests.