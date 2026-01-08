Wike hails Tinubu as Bodo-Bonny Road ends decades of risky boat travel

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended President Bola Tinubu for ending decades of hazardous river travel to Bonny Island in Rivers State with the completion of the Bodo–Bonny Road.

The 37.8-kilometre road, now opened to vehicular traffic, has provided a long-awaited land connection to Bonny Island, a major oil and gas hub in the state.

Wike described the project as a long-standing political promise that eluded successive administrations until the Tinubu-led Federal Government took what he called a bold decision to complete it.

The minister spoke on Thursday during a “thank you” visit to Bonny Local Government Area of the state. He also praised the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for ensuring the realisation of the President’s vision.

“Before now, whenever we wanted to come to Bonny, even for campaigns, the first question was, ‘How is the tide?’ Even in a helicopter, I would look at the ocean and pray to return safely,” Wike said.

“But today, as we drove in, I said, ‘God be glorified.’ With this, tell me why Bonny people will not support Mr President.

“God’s time is the best, and God’s time has come for Bonny. You will continue to benefit from the Tinubu administration,” he added.

Wike urged the people of Bonny not to be distracted by the current political crisis in Rivers State, noting that disagreements are inevitable in politics.

“What matters is the ability to disagree and still agree. When there is unity, the benefits will come. As leaders, continue to work together so that more development will come to Bonny,” he said.

Earlier, the member representing Degema–Bonny Federal Constituency, Mr Cyril Hart, commended Wike for promoting women inclusion in governance in Rivers State and beyond.

Describing it as an “unspoken legacy,” Hart recalled Wike’s insistence that women be appointed vice-chairmen of local government councils in the state.

He said the National Assembly was working to replicate the initiative through a bill aimed at institutionalising women inclusion in governance across the country.

Also speaking, Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council, Mr Abinye Pepple, described Wike as a dependable and consistent leader in Rivers politics.

Pepple lauded the minister for the numerous projects executed in Bonny during his tenure as governor and for giving the Ijaw people the opportunity to produce a governor for the first time in the state’s history.

“For the first time, our people can drive from Bonny to Port Harcourt. This is overwhelming. Our parents never experienced this,” he said.

“Through you, Mr President has completed this project. Today, one can access Bonny by land, water and air. For this and many other reasons, we will deliver Bonny to Tinubu in 2027,” he added.