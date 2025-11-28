Works, health, education get lion’s share in Anambra’s N757.9b budget

MINISTRIES of Works, Health, and Education got the largest chunks of sectoral allocations in the just-presented N757,884,487,705 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year in Anambra State.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Economic and Budget, Chiamaka Nnake, in a media briefing on the details of the 2026 budget held in Awka, the state capital.

Nnake pointed out that the Ministry of Works got the highest sectoral allocation of N348 billion. According to her, the ministry got estimated allocations of N250 billion for completion of ongoing road projects and construction of new ones; N75 billion for New Cities Development (Awka 2.0, Greater Niger and Aerotropolis, as well as Industrial Cities); N15 billion for development of a four-star hotel; N5 billion for development of a new market; and N3 billion for completion of SID Building.

She equally broke down the allocation of the Ministry of Health, v which got the second highest allocation, covering N1 billion for construction and equipping of general hospitals; N2.9 billion for medical equipment and maintenance; N1 billion for extension of free antenatal and delivery; N46 billion for construction and equipping of College of Nursing and extension of Amaku Teaching Hospital, Aguata; N4 billion for construction of Specialist Medical Diagnostic Centres; and N1 billion for upgrading of Amaku – Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital.

According to her, the Ministry of Education is third placed in highest order of allocation with N37.2 billion, broken down as N11 billion for renovation, construction and equipping of secondary schools N3 billion for student loan/bursary scheme for students; N22 billion for developing new educational institutions; N1 billion for supplementary funds to secondary schools; and N250 billion for transport support for schools.

The Commissioner also disclosed that other ministerial/sectoral allocations include N15 billion for the Ministry of Power and Water Resources; N10 billion for the Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism; N5.3 billion for the Ministry of Housing; and N5 billion for the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.