Across Abuja, Mogadishu: How Trump’s words complicate US–Africa diplomacy

Nigeria and Somalia have found themselves drawn into fresh diplomatic unease with Washington this week following separate controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump, with reactions unfolding across both countries against the backdrop of strained US–Africa relations.

In Nigeria, officials have in recent weeks adopted a cautious diplomatic posture in response to public comments and policy positions from Trump that touched on immigration, security cooperation and governance across parts of Africa.

Nigerian authorities have repeatedly said engagement with Washington must be based on mutual respect, particularly on counter-terrorism, trade and migration matters.

While Abuja has avoided direct public confrontation, diplomats have confirmed that discussions with US counterparts are ongoing on security assistance and regional stability, particularly in West Africa.

Nigeria remains a key US partner in counter-terrorism operations against armed groups in the Lake Chad basin and north-western regions, where violence has persisted despite years of military campaigns.

Somalia, meanwhile, was thrust into the spotlight on Tuesday after Trump made a series of remarks during a cabinet meeting in which he described the country as a place that stinks and said the United States did not want Somali migrants.

The comments followed a major fraud case in the US state of Minnesota, where prosecutors allege that about $1 billion was lost largely through false billing linked to Somali Americans.

Trump accused Somali migrants of ingratitude and claimed that in Somalia “they have nothing, they just run around killing each other”.

The Somali government has so far declined to issue an official response. Officials in Mogadishu did not respond to AFP requests for comment, a silence widely seen as reflecting Somalia’s heavy dependence on the United States for military and humanitarian support, especially in the long-running battle against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

On the streets of Mogadishu, however, reactions were swift and divided.

“It is not the first time that President Trump has spoken negatively about Somalia and the Somali people, but this time his offences are unacceptable,” said Daud Bare, a grocer in the Waberi district of the capital. “It is high time that the government breaks its silence and tells Trump to stop insulting Somalia.”

Hassan Ali, a 23-year-old university student, said the remarks were “rude”.

“Every country has its own faults, even America,” she said. “We know that many people are killed in American cities every year, sometimes more than those killed in Somalia.”

Others struck a more cautious tone.

“The US government is supporting Somalia in the fight against terrorism,” said university lecturer Mahdi Ibrahim. “If the federal government irritates Trump, he may not hesitate to withdraw US support as he did before.”

Another resident, NGO worker Nuradin Abdi, said Somalia also had to confront its internal problems. “Somalia is still struggling with wars and corruption, and its people are refugees all over the world,” he said. “If we want to change the negative global narrative, we must improve our system of governance.”

Trump’s remarks come as his administration continues to push tougher immigration controls and reassess foreign aid commitments, policies that have affected several African nations.

Nigeria and Somalia remain strategically tied to Washington even as public rhetoric strains diplomatic sensitivities.