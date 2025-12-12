African nations move towards unified reparations suit against Britain

In a historic move signalling a coordinated legal and diplomatic offensive, African leaders are advancing plans to file a joint reparation claim against the United Kingdom (UK) for crimes committed during the colonial era.

The push gained significant momentum at a major conference in Algiers recently, where policymakers convened to translate principle into action.

The meeting, focused on having colonial-era crimes “recognised, criminalised and addressed through reparations,” directly advances a resolution passed by the African Union (AU) earlier this year.

The resolution calls for justice and reparations for victims of colonialism, building on a landmark proposal at the AU’s February summit to formally define colonisation as a crime against humanity and develop a unified continental position.

Nigeria, a regional powerhouse, is taking a leading role in the burgeoning campaign. The push was foreshadowed in September when Senator Ned Nwoko sent an official claim to the British government, demanding $5 trillion in reparations for the damages caused by colonialism.

While this was a national initiative, it set a powerful precedent and figure for the broader continental discussion.

The British government has consistently rejected such claims. Officials in London have previously labelled demands for colonial reparations as “astonishingly hypocritical,” maintaining that the UK is proud of its modern partnership with African nations and refuses to engage with allegations of historical crimes in a legal or reparative framework.

However, the African initiative is gaining traction in the court of global public opinion. A recently released documentary, “From Slavery to Bond’, renewed scrutiny on the British Empire’s legacy.

The film investigates how colonial policies on resource extraction, arbitrary borders, and historical artefacts offset laid a “solid ground for modern problems and crises” across the continent, lending academic and moral weight to the reparations argument.

The Algiers conference represents a critical step in a meticulously planned framework.

Analysts suggest a joint AU claim would carry far greater geopolitical and legal heft than individual national efforts, posing a significant diplomatic challenge to the UK.

The next phase is expected to involve consolidating a common historical assessment, finalising a legal strategy, and determining the structure and scope of the reparations demand.

While the path to any monetary payment remains long and fraught, the collective move marks a pivotal shift.