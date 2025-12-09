ECOWAS lauds Nigeria for foiling Benin coup attempt

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has praised Nigeria’s swift intervention in helping to abort the attempted military takeover in Benin Republic, saying the response should become the regional standard for safeguarding democratic governance.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, at the opening of the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at ministerial level, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, said Nigeria’s rapid deployment of support forces was instrumental in preventing the overthrow of President Patrice Talon.

Touray said the development reflects the seriousness of the political risk facing the region.

“Events of the last few weeks have shown the imperative of deep introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community.

“For the speed and commitment shown, Nigeria deserves a standing ovation. This is what regional solidarity should look like if we are determined to protect democracy,” he said.

Touray’s remarks come barely 48 hours after Benin Republic arrested the ringleaders and several soldiers involved in Sunday’s foiled coup attempt. As earlier reported, about 13 suspects were detained after a group of officers briefly seized the national television station and declared the removal of President Talon.

Loyalist forces quickly regained control, leading ECOWAS to deploy parts of its Standby Force and surveillance assets to help stabilise the country and track fleeing coup suspects.

The Benin incident adds to growing concerns over the rise of military interventions across the region.

Reacting to the development, Touray said the combination of political instability, terrorism and banditry has pushed West Africa into what he described as a “state of emergency,” noting that the region currently faces widespread insecurity with significant humanitarian consequences.

He cited fresh data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showing 7.6 million people internally displaced across West and Central Africa and another 1,094,742 refugees and asylum seekers, numbers he said underline the scale of the crisis.

According to him, the risk levels are increasing, with recent military interventions in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted takeover in Benin underscoring the fragility of democratic institutions. He also expressed concern over slow transition timelines in countries run by juntas and the erosion of electoral inclusivity across several states.

Given the rising threats, Touray urged that sessions of the Mediation and Security Council be convened more frequently over the next year instead of limiting engagements to the usual two ordinary sittings. He argued that consistent monitoring and early-warning mechanisms are essential to prevent further democratic backsliding.

“This Council needs to constantly monitor the political and security situation in our Community, to provide guidance and to enable regional action,” he said.