AU welcomes U.S. approval of AGOA’s three-year extension

The African Union (AU) Commission has hailed the United States House of Representatives bipartisan approval of a three-year extension to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides duty-free access for over 1,800 African products to the U.S. market.

In a statement on Wednesday, AU

Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomed the U.S. overwhelming extension of AGOA on January 12, 2026.

Youssouf commended the bipartisan support demonstrated by members of the U.S. House, reflecting the enduring commitment of the United States to strengthening trade, investment, and shared prosperity with African economies.

“For over two decades, AGOA has served as a cornerstone of U.S.–Africa economic relations, supporting industrialisation, job creation, regional value chains, and inclusive growth across the continent,” he said.

Youssouf added that AGOA has been instrumental in fostering mutually beneficial economic ties and reinforcing Africa’s role as a reliable partner in global commerce.

As the bill proceeds to the United States Senate, the Chairperson appealed to the Senate to give favourable and timely consideration to the extension, in a spirit that upholds partnership, and shared strategic interests.

The African Union Commission has also reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Government of the United States, Congress, and all stakeholders to ensure that AGOA continues to serve as a bridge for economic cooperation and a symbol of the enduring friendship between Africa and the American people.

AGOA, enacted in 2000 and previously extended to 2025, has boosted African exports by 150% since inception, supporting 100,000+ jobs in sectors like apparel and agriculture, according to U.S. Trade Representative data, while enhancing U.S. strategic ties amid global competition.

The trade programme between the U.S. and Africa ended in September 2025, however, Nigeria has not taken full advantage of the scheme.

The bill would keep the scheme running until 2028 and now moves to the US Senate for approval.

South Africa is one of the biggest beneficiaries, especially in car manufacturing, with billions of dollars’ worth of vehicles and parts shipped to the U.S. each year but may be exempted over the row between President Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa.

As the bill advances to the Senate, the AU has urged a swift passage to sustain economic partnerships, noting AGOA’s role in fostering regional value chains and inclusive growth across 32 eligible African nations.