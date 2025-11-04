ECOWAS condemns Trump’s Nigeria designation of CPC, urges UN support

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned US President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

In a statement issued from its Abuja headquarters, ECOWAS warned that such labelling misrepresents the security realities of the region and could give rise to religious tensions at a time when West Africa needs unity and cooperation.

“The terrorist threat facing West Africa targets all communities regardless of religion or ethnicity,” the ECOWAS Commission said.

The bloc called Trump’s comments misguided and potentially damaging to social cohesion. It also noted that the violence affects Muslims, Christians, and followers of traditional faiths alike.

The regional bloc stressed that framing terrorism in Nigeria and neighbouring states as persecution of one religion distorts the facts and undermines collective counter-terrorism efforts.

“Such rhetoric deepens division, weakens national solidarity, and distracts from the shared responsibility of confronting extremist groups,” ECOWAS added.

On 31 October 2025, the American president listed Nigeria among countries of particular concern under the US International Religious Freedom Act, alleging that Nigerian authorities had failed to protect Christians from Islamist attacks.

A few days later, he threatened potential US military intervention if Abuja did not act decisively to stop what he termed religious killings.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump said.

Nigeria swiftly rejected the designation, describing it as politically motivated and contrary to the facts on the ground.

ECOWAS echoed that sentiment, reaffirming that terrorism across West Africa is driven by transnational criminal and extremist networks, not by religious persecution.

The bloc urged the United Nations, the United States and other partners to provide practical support including intelligence sharing, funding, and capacity building rather than divisive narratives.

“The priority should be strengthening regional mechanisms, not politicising our security challenges,” ECOWAS said.

It pointed to ongoing efforts by the ECOWAS Standby Force and joint operations involving Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

The US currently supports several regional initiatives, including the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership, but ECOWAS wants these frameworks fully resourced and aligned with African-led priorities.

The Commission’s statement also comes amid growing insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali and Benin, where extremist violence has spread southwards.

ECOWAS said the challenge now requires unity of purpose and coordinated global action to prevent further destabilisation.

“The fight against terrorism targets all communities, and must be supported by all, without stigma or division.” ECOWAS said.