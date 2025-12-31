Ukrainians wish for peace, electricity in 2026

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 14, 2025, shows destroyed cars at the site of an air-attack, in Chornomorsk, Odesa region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian drone struck a market in the southern city of Chornomorsk, killing two and wounding seven, Odesa region governor Oleg Kiper said. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) /

Ukrainians marking their fourth New Year’s Eve since Russia’s invasion said their biggest wish for 2026 was peace — as well as an end to the power cuts that had made life “hell”.

Russia intensified its campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid during the winter of 2025, cutting power and heating to hundreds of thousands as temperatures plunged below freezing.

In the Kyiv suburb of Vyshgorod, where a four-day blackout ended just in time for the new year, residents told AFP they wanted the war to end “as soon as possible”.

“What else can we wish for? At a time like this, nothing else comes to mind,” said Kostiantyn Biden, a local ceiling fitter whose apartment building was left without power and water during the blackout.

Russia has pounded its neighbour with almost daily drone and missile attacks since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Daria Lushchyk, manager of a local beauty salon in Vyshgorod, described how her staff had to finish work on clients in a shelter during air raids and said the power outages had made work “hell”.

But she said clients were still coming, regardless.

“Everyone has somehow adapted and understands that stopping is absolutely not an option,” she said.

“Nothing can stop our Ukrainian girls from coming in and getting themselves glam.”

Her biggest wish for 2026? “Of course, peace,” she said, although she cautioned it was not wise to say wishes out loud — “or they might not come true.”

– ‘No joy’ this year –

Russia has denied targeting civilians. It has called its invasion a “special military operation” aimed at preventing the expansion of NATO, a war aim that Kyiv and its allies have called a lie.

The conflict, the deadliest on European soil since World War II, has resulted in a tidal wave of destruction that has displaced millions and left entire Ukrainian cities in ruins.

Pensioner Neonila said Ukrainians had “adapted” to the power outages, living by candlelight and with flashlights on their phones.

But she said she felt “no joy” this New Year. “We’ll celebrate at home, modestly, with no frills,” she said.

Authorities in Vyshgorod set up so-called “resilience centres” during the blackout, where residents could charge their phones.

The town also suffered “heavy bombing”, longtime resident Ivan Oleksiiovych told AFP, describing the attacks as “stupid”.

US President Donald Trump, who regularly complains he does not receive credit as a peacemaker, has engaged in talks with both sides in a bid to end the fighting.

But he has so far failed to extract major concessions from the Kremlin — which currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine.

Neonila said she was reluctant to make plans for 2026. She had few wishes for next year. “That there be light,” she said. “Everything else will follow.”