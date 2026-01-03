Is Venezuela a world power? What you should know

Is Venezuela a world power? What you should know

Fresh scrutiny of Venezuela’s global standing has followed the latest United States strikes on the country, bringing renewed focus to a long-standing question: how a nation blessed with some of the world’s richest natural resources holds so little international power.

Natural wealth without economic strength

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, according to OPEC and the BP Statistical Review, surpassing major producers in the Middle East.

Beyond hydrocarbons, the country ranks among the top 10 globally for biodiversity richness, freshwater availability per capita and hydropower potential, based on data from the United Nations and environmental agencies. It also possesses sizable iron ore and gold deposits, extensive forest cover and strategic maritime access to the Caribbean and Atlantic shipping routes.

Taken together, these assets place Venezuela around 20th globally in overall natural resource wealth, according to composite assessments by international institutions. In theory, such an endowment should underpin economic resilience and regional influence.

In practice, Venezuela’s economy has sharply diverged from its resource profile. World Bank and IMF data rank its nominal gross domestic product at around 58th globally, while GDP per capita falls to roughly 130th.

Between 2013 and 2021, the country experienced the world’s deepest peacetime economic contraction, losing more than two-thirds of its economic output.

Economic collapse and institutional strain

Hyperinflation reached its peak in 2018, registering the highest inflation rate recorded worldwide that year, according to IMF figures. Years of currency devaluation, shrinking industrial activity and fiscal imbalance have severely constrained domestic production and purchasing power.

Oil production, the backbone of the economy, has fallen dramatically since 2000. Industry data compiled by OPEC and the International Energy Agency show this decline to be the largest oil output collapse ever recorded for a major producer.

The fall in production has reduced export earnings, weakened state finances and limited the government’s capacity to invest in infrastructure and social services.

Sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries have further restricted access to international financial systems and energy markets, compounding long-standing structural weaknesses in the economy.

Military capacity and geopolitical reach

In military terms, Venezuela does not rank among the world’s major powers.

The Global Firepower Index places the country at around 54th globally in overall military strength, while defence spending ranks near 70th. Although its armed forces remain among the larger in South America, they lack the power projection capabilities associated with global or middle-ranking powers.

Venezuela’s strategic relevance has instead been shaped by its energy resources and geographic position rather than by military or economic dominance. This has kept the country central to regional and international diplomacy, particularly in relations with the United States, Russia and China.

Human cost and global standing

The prolonged crisis has generated one of the world’s largest displacement emergencies. The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, ranks Venezuela’s forced migration crisis as the second-largest globally, with millions of citizens having left the country since the mid-2010s.

Against this backdrop, the latest US strikes have underscored Venezuela’s vulnerability rather than its power. By conventional measures economic output, income levels, military reach and institutional stability Venezuela does not qualify as a world power.

Instead, it remains a case study in how vast natural wealth, without effective economic management and stable governance, does not translate into global influence.

Meanwhile, fresh off the attack and attest of Maduro, the US has said it will continue to run the country, until safe transition is possible, Trump announced hours after the military operation.