Obasa charges Lagos lawmakers on people-centred governance

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, has urged lawmakers to ensure the 2026 Appropriation Bill truly reflects the needs and priorities of Lagos residents, stressing that public office is meaningful only when it delivers real impact.

Obasa made the call on Wednesday during the Assembly’s three-day retreat on the 2026 Budget and Related Matters, which focuses on deepening lawmakers’ understanding of the state’s fiscal direction and strengthening legislative oversight.

According to the Speaker, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented a budget rooted in shared prosperity, while economist Dr. Muda Yusuf, Founder and CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), offered further insights during his presentation.

He noted that the responsibility now lies with the Assembly to “add value” by ensuring the budget addresses real challenges and aligns with citizens’ aspirations.

“The budget must reflect the people’s priorities. We are here to identify the problems and ensure solutions are properly funded,” he said.

Obasa also reminded legislators of their obligation to remain connected to their constituencies.

“No matter how long you stay in office, you are still going back to the people. Give them a sense of belonging,” he stressed.

He encouraged committee chairmen and members to thoroughly study their budget allocations, ask critical questions, and understand that budgeting is largely “a projection that must be backed by accountability and performance.”

The Speaker also highlighted achievements recorded in his own constituency, Agege 01, while urging lawmakers to lay a solid foundation for future officeholders.

The three-day retreat, titled “Understanding the 2026 Appropriation Strategy: Insights from 2025 Budget Performance and Implementation Gaps,” covers several key topics, including: Nigeria’s new tax regime and the legislature’s role Fiscal and economic implications of the Nigerian Tax Acts on Lagos State, State debt sustainability, including bonds, ISPOs, and interest costs. Overview of the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). Enhancing legislative oversight for effective budget implementation.

The retreat also includes a syndicate session where lawmakers will review the 2026–2028 MTEF documents and raise critical issues for deliberation.

The programme is expected to equip legislators and senior Assembly staff with deeper fiscal insight and improve their role in ensuring a transparent, inclusive, and impactful budget for Lagos State.