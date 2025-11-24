Please, send Ambassador to Berlin, German envoy tells FG

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, recently called on the federal government to send a substantive ambassador to Berlin to further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Germany.

The envoy, who spoke on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of German National Day, also known as the Day of German Unity, which was celebrated in Abuja, believed that the presence of an ambassador in the country would boost partnership in the areas of energy and climate cooperation, investment, mineral resources, cultural exchange, and migration.

Since heads of foreign missions were recalled in September 2023, Nigerian diplomatic missions abroad have operated without substantive ambassadors or heads of missions, a situation that experts frowned upon as it negatively impacts the country’s image and activities.

Gunther also used the occasion to canvass for world peace, entrenchment of democratic values, and a rules-based international order. She noted that while freedom, growth, and peace are celebrated in other parts of Europe, one of its sovereign states, Ukraine, remains under attack, its people killed, and infrastructure destroyed by Russian aggression.

Recalling the incidents in Germany before reunification, Gunther wondered what life would have been like without the historic unity.

“For how much longer would we have been locked up behind the Iron Curtain? For how much longer would European countries have stayed under communist rule? How many children and youth of today would not have grown up in free societies?” she wondered.

Adding: “After all, we welcome the ceasefire between the State of Israel and Hamas terrorist forces, but it is only a glimpse of hope, very fragile. Yet, it may pave the way back to a peaceful life and end the suffering on both sides, heal tormented souls, and eventually bring lasting peace.”

Speaking on the relationship between Nigeria and Germany, the envoy described Nigeria as a strong partner, not only in Africa but globally, especially as both celebrate 65 years of diplomatic relations, which she said has grown and intensified over the years because of their joint determination to advance growth and prosperity.

“Also because of our joint conviction that multilateral cooperation is necessary to advance peace and security globally, and our joint commitment to upholding respect for international law.

“Since our celebration here last year, we witnessed the visit of the German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Nigeria in December 2024. In most recent years, I would like to stress that the tireless work of Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar in his five years as Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, and more so as the Foreign Minister now, has tremendously contributed to the advancement of our bilateral relations,” she said.

She further pledged her country’s continued cooperation and engagement with Nigeria in order to deepen the cooperation in the security sector.

Speaking on the theme of the year’s celebration — Bridging Continents, Celebrating UNESCO Heritage and Cultural Bonds between Germany and Nigeria — she held that by choosing to celebrate the UNESCO cultural and immaterial heritage of Germany and Nigeria, both countries aimed to highlight their unique histories and traditions while fostering cross-cultural appreciation and dialogue.

“This way, we want to underscore cultural heritage as a bridge between our continents, our history, and our people. We aim to stress the importance of valuing cultural traditions and history for shaping people’s sense of identity and unity.”

Describing German National Day as a sign of the victory of democracy over tyranny and dictatorship, the ambassador recalled being born and raised behind the Iron Curtain in the so-called German Democratic Republic, East Germany, that was anything but democratic.

“Yet, it is exactly that young generation that never experienced the dark side who will have to defend democracies in our countries, in Africa and elsewhere.”

She therefore urged young Nigerians, who make up the vast majority of the population, not to fall for misinformation, fake news, and cheap propaganda.

“They have to experience themselves that they can grow and prosper only in a just and peaceful society. Let us hope they can be strong and wise enough not to fall for the growing threats to our democracies,” she said.

For the federal government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Germany has long stood as a beacon of innovation, resilience, and global cooperation, with the bilateral relationship witnessing remarkable growth, particularly in the area of trade.

The F.G. added that in 2025 alone, the trade volume between Nigeria and Germany surged by an impressive 30 per cent, reaching an all-time high of €3 billion.

“Over 90 German companies now operate in Nigeria, contributing to job creation, technology transfer, and reinforcing Germany’s position as Nigeria’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Beyond commerce, our countries have deepened cooperation through strategic agreements. Earlier this year, Nigeria and Germany renewed a vital memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation, reinforcing our shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.”