Russia pledges expanded cooperation with Africa ahead of ministerial conference in Egypt

Russia is preparing to deepen its engagement with African nations as foreign ministers from both sides are set to convene in Cairo for the second ministerial conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum.

The meeting, scheduled to take place on African soil for the first time, will review the current state of bilateral relations and outline strategies for expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.

Established in 2019, the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum has provided a platform for political dialogue, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Previous summits were held in Sochi in 2019 and St. Petersburg in 2023, and sector-specific meetings have continued regularly.

The Forum is intended to complement Russia’s bilateral relationships with individual African countries while promoting a comprehensive partnership agenda.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, stressed the historical foundations of the partnership, noting Russia’s support during Africa’s decolonisation era and its ongoing contributions to state-building, education, and healthcare across the continent.

“Our cooperation has deep roots,” he said, “and today we are committed to practical projects that promote industrial growth, agricultural development, infrastructure, and education in Africa.”

The Forum’s current Action Plan for 2023–2026 identifies priority areas including security, energy, trade, education, science, and culture, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 strategy.

Lavrov emphasised that Russia seeks to support African-led initiatives rather than exploit resources, stating, “We have never considered Africa as a raw materials base; our focus is on projects that enhance African industrial capacity and improve living standards.”

In recent years, Russia has expanded its diplomatic presence on the continent, opening embassies in Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan, with plans for further missions in Gambia, Liberia, Togo, and Comoros. African nations have reciprocated with initiatives to establish their own missions in Moscow, including Botswana and Togo.

Trade and investment have been a growing focus of the partnership. Russian officials report that trade turnover with African countries exceeded $27 billion last year, up more than 50 per cent since 2019, and note that further growth is expected through sub-Saharan markets, enhanced settlement mechanisms using national currencies, and opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area. Intergovernmental commissions on trade, economic cooperation, and scientific collaboration have been established with 19 already operational, with more planned.

In addition to economic cooperation, Russia continues to support Africa in humanitarian and technical fields.

Last year, 200,000 tons of Russian wheat were supplied to countries most in need, alongside fertilisers and agricultural expertise.

Russian mobile laboratories and diagnostic tools for infectious diseases have been deployed to strengthen healthcare systems, while over 32,000 African students are currently enrolled in Russian universities, with the scholarship quota nearly tripling since 2020.

Lavrov underscored the long-term nature of the partnership, framing it within shared values of solidarity and mutual assistance.

“Our collaboration is built on a foundation similar to the African philosophy of Ubuntu – ‘I exist because we exist’. This partnership is intended to benefit both our peoples, fostering stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange.”

The Cairo ministerial meeting is expected to consolidate these efforts, setting the stage for the third Russia–Africa Summit in 2026 and providing fresh impetus for political, economic, and educational collaboration across the continent.