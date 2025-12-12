Rwanda leading east African region toward war, US envoy tells UN

A pick up truck of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) patrols in Goma, on January 23, 2025. The M23 armed group has seized further territory in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo and on Thursday was continuing to tighten its grip on provincial capital Goma, which is almost surrounded by fighting. (Photo by Jospin Mwisha / AFP)

The US ambassador to the UN on Friday accused Rwanda, which supports the M23 armed group in the conflict in eastern DR Congo, of leading the region toward war.

“Instead of progress toward peace, as we have seen under President Trump’s leadership in recent weeks, Rwanda is leading the region toward more instability and toward war,” Mike Waltz told a Security Council meeting.

Earlier this month, the Congolese and Rwandan leaders signed a peace deal in Washington at Trump’s urging, raising hopes that peace could be within reach for the region after three decades of conflict.

But M23 fighters this week captured the Congolese city of Uvira, allowing the Rwanda-backed militia to control the land border with Burundi and cut Kinshasa off from military support from its neighbor.

“The Rwandan defense forces have provided materiel, logistics and training support to M23 as well as fighting alongside M23 in DRC with roughly 5,000 to 7,000 troops,” not including possible reinforcements during the latest offensive, Waltz said.

The Rwandan firepower has included surface-to-air missiles, drones and artillery, he said.

M23 launched its current offensive this month in South Kivu province along the Burundian border. It captured the major cities of Goma and Bukavu in January and February.