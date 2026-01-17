UN chief Guterres warns ‘powerful forces’ undermining global ties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security at the United Nations headquarters on June 22, 2025 in New York City. The Security Council held a meeting one day after U.S. President Donald Trump made an announcement that the U.S. had bombed nuclear sites in Iran, joining Israel in the bombing of the country. The meeting was requested by Iran and comes as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed that the 15 member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

UN chief Antonio Guterres Saturday deplored a host of “powerful forces lining up to undermine global cooperation” in a London speech marking the 80th anniversary of the first UN General Assembly.

Guterres, whose term as secretary-general ends on December 31 this year, delivered the warning at the Methodist Central Hall in London, where representatives from 51 countries met on January 10, 1946, for the General Assembly’s first session.

They met in London because the UN headquarters in New York had not yet been built.

Guterres paid tribute to Britain for its decisive role in the creation of the United Nations and for continuing to champion it.

But he said 2025 had been a “profoundly challenging year for international cooperation and the values of the UN”.

“We see powerful forces lining up to undermine global cooperation,” he said, adding: “Despite these rough seas, we sail ahead.”

Guterres cited a new treaty on marine biological diversity as an example of continued progress.

The treaty establishes the first legal framework for the conservation and sustainable use of marine diversity in the two-thirds of oceans beyond national limits.

“These quiet victories of international cooperation — the wars prevented, the famine averted, the vital treaties secured — do not always make the headlines,” he said.

“Yet they are real. And they matter.”