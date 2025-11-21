US peace plan ‘good’ for Russia, Ukraine: White House

A US peace plan backed by President Donald Trump that is being negotiated with Russia and Ukraine is “good” for both sides, the White House said Thursday, rejecting concerns that it echoes many of Moscow’s demands.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been “quietly” working on the plan for a month, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“It’s ongoing and it’s in flux, but the president supports this plan. It’s a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine, and we believe that it should be acceptable to both sides,” Leavitt told a briefing.

“We’re working very hard to get it done,” she said, adding that Washington was “having good conversations” with Ukraine and Russia “to understand what these countries would commit to.”

It was the first official confirmation from the White House of the draft plan that Ukrainian officials earlier said Washington had presented to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter showed that it contained many of Moscow’s maximalist demands for ending the war, including Ukraine surrendering territory and cutting its armed forces.

Leavitt declined to give details of the proposal but denied that it would be unfavorable to Ukraine.

Rubio and Witkoff had met Ukrainian representatives in the last week, she said.

Trump had become “increasingly frustrated” with both sides but was committed to ending the war, she said. The Republican promised to end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office in January.

“I know there’s a lot of criticism out there and a lot of doubters, but I would just remind you of the historic success that this president and his team accomplished in the Middle East,” she said, referring to the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“We believe that is possible with Russia and Ukraine and we’re hoping and working very hard to achieve that,” she said.

Ukraine is ready to work with the United States to develop a plan to end the war with Russia, Kyiv said Thursday, after Washington officially presented a “draft plan” to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Neither side has divulged details of the proposal, which, according to details provided to AFP by a source familiar with the matter, appeared to echo many of Moscow’s maximalist demands for ending the war.

Zelensky’s office said he expected to discuss the points with Trump in the coming days.

Here’s what we know about the plan:

– Territory –

Details of the plan, reported to contain 28 points, have been reported widely in Western media, and a senior source familiar with the matter also shared some aspects with AFP.

What is known suggests Ukraine is being asked to concede to Russia’s key demands, while appearing to get very little in return.

On territory, the plan calls for the “recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken”, the source said.

Russia’s army occupies around a fifth of the country, much of it ravaged by years of fighting.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.