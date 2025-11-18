Trump plans Maduro’s talk, ‘OK’ with US strikes on Mexico

President Donald Trump said Monday he will talk to Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, as Washington’s military buildup stokes tensions, and added that he would be “OK” with US anti-drug strikes inside Mexico.

Trump has dramatically increased the number of US forces in the Caribbean region to tackle what he calls drug traffickers based in a number of Latin American countries including Venezuela and Mexico.

“At a certain period of time, I’ll be talking to him,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would speak to Maduro, while adding that the Venezuelan president “has not been good to the United States.”

Asked if he would rule out US troops on the ground in Venezuela, Trump replied: “No, I don’t rule out that, I don’t rule out anything.

“We just have to take care of Venezuela,” he added. “They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons.”

Hours later, Maduro said on his weekly television show that he was ready to talk “face to face” with anyone in the United States “who wants to talk to Venezuela.”

A contingent of US Marines is currently conducting military exercises in Trinidad and Tobago, the second such maneuvers in less than a month between Washington and the small English-speaking archipelago located about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Venezuelan coast.

But Trinidad and Tobago’s leader said Monday that the small island nation would not allow its territory to be used to attack Venezuela, nor was it ever asked to.

“The US has NEVER requested use of our territory to launch any attacks against the people of Venezuela,” said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a close Trump ally, in a WhatsApp message to AFP.

“Trinidad and Tobago will not participate in any act that could harm the Venezuelan people,” she added, emphasizing that Washington and Caracas should resolve their differences through dialogue.

Venezuela has accused Washington of seeking regime change in Caracas with its military build-up including an aircraft carrier group, warships and several stealth jets.

Washington accuses Maduro of leading a “terrorist” drug cartel, a charge he denies.

Since September, US forces have killed at least 83 people via air strikes on boats accused of ferrying drugs in international waters, according to an AFP tally of publicly released figures.

The United States has released no details to back up its claims that the people targeted in both the Caribbean and eastern Pacific in the more than 20 strikes were actually traffickers.

– ‘OK with me’ –

Trump has also accused Mexico of failing to tackle drug trafficking groups, and stepped up his rhetoric towards the United States’s southern neighbor.

“Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? It’s OK with me. Whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House whether he would sanction a US counter-drug operation in Mexico.

“I didn’t say I’m doing it, but I’d be proud to do it. Because we’re going to save millions of lives by doing it.”

Since August, Washington has maintained a significant military presence in the Caribbean, including half a dozen warships, officially to combat drug trafficking destined for the United States.