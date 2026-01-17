Wossade Realty commissioned in Ibadan, targets affordable housing, global expansion

Wossade Realty, a new real estate company with a focus on affordable housing and international expansion, has been officially commissioned in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The firm was inaugurated at Onilearo, Oojo, Ibadan, by Chief Emmanuel Folorunso Ogunaike, at a ceremony that highlighted family legacy, resilience and faith.

In a statement from the organization signed by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wossade Realty, Mrs Sefiyat Olaide, said the company was inspired by the unfulfilled dream of her late mother, Mrs Wosilat Aremu, who had aspired to venture into property development.

According to her, Wossade Realty represents the transformation of that dream into a sustainable business aimed at building long-term value.

‎She explained that the idea for the company was first conceived in the United States several years ago before being brought home to Nigeria.

“What inspired Wossade Realty was my mother’s long-held dream to go into building, which she could not achieve while she was alive. Today, we are turning that dream into something that can create generational wealth,” Olaide said.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to launch the company in Nigeria, adding that Wossade Realty is positioned for growth beyond the country’s borders.

“By the grace of God, in the next few years, this business will not be restricted to Nigeria alone. We are looking at global expansion and bringing our products and services to the international market,” she said.

In her remarks, Mrs Esther Ogunaike, who represented the family, paid tribute to their late mother, describing her as a woman of sacrifice whose values laid the foundation for the company.

She recalled that although their mother had hoped to build physical structures, she instead built a lasting legacy through the upbringing of her children.

“Today, that dream is taking shape as generational wealth. We are transforming her vision of building homes into a construction and real estate company that will extend beyond Nigeria,” she said.

The commissioning guest, Chief Emmanuel Folorunso Ogunaike, was commended for his mentorship and support. Born on June 25, 1952, in Ogun State, Ogunaike is a livestock entrepreneur and agricultural pioneer, with training in poultry and feed manufacturing in the United States and academic exposure at the University of Georgia.

Olaide described him as a key influence, noting that his values of discipline, transparency and hard work would guide the operations of Wossade Realty.

She added that the company plans to begin with its Ibadan hostel project while gradually expanding into other cities and, ultimately, overseas markets such as the United Kingdom and Canada.

Wossade Realty said it aims to introduce global standards, innovation and professionalism into Nigeria’s real estate sector, with a strong emphasis on affordable housing solutions

