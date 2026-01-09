Yobe governor offers employment to First Class physics graduate

Governor Mai Mala Buni and Miss Surayya Kabir, a First-Class graduate of the Physics Department of Yobe State University (YSU)

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has offered automatic employment to Miss Surayya Kabir, a First-Class graduate of the Physics Department of Yobe University (YSU), Damaturu.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director-General of Press and Media Affairs in Damaturu on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kabir was offered employment as a Graduate Assistant at the Physics Department of YSU.

Mohammed said she earlier presented her appointment letter to the governor for his blessings and expressed her gratitude to the honour bestowed on her and her family.

He said Buni congratulated Kabir for the impressive feat, describing her as a role model for other girls in the state.

“You are an excellent ambassador of the girl child education programme in the state. Others should emulate this excellent feat,” the governor said.

According to him, Buni reiterates the commitment of his administration to the educational development of the state.

“We will continue to ensure that no child in Yobe state is denied education due to his or her economic background,” Mohammed quoted Buni as saying.

NAN reports that Kabir emerged as the overall best student of her set with a remarkable 4.84 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Her academic achievements are unmatched since the department’s establishment in 2006.

Meanwhile, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has condoled the families of the 29 farmers and traders who died in the Daturdaya capsized boat, while sailing along the Yobe/Kumadugu River in the state.

According to him, the tragic incident is a colossal loss to the state government and the families of the deceased traders and fishermen.

The Director General, Media and Press Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, via a statement on Tuesday in Damaturu, said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received the devastating news of the boat mishap in Nguru local council area, which claimed 29 lives with 11 others still missing.”

He lamented that only 13 passengers had been rescued two days after the boat mishap along the river that flows into Lake Chad in Borno state.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased persons. He directed the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) team and other volunteers to provide free treatment to the rescued passengers during the ongoing rescue operations.

“I pray that more survivors will be rescued to join their families in Nguru and the adjoining communities in the local council,” he stated.

He added that a sum of N500,000 has been released for the befitting burials of the deceased, and according to Islamic rites.