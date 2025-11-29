Yoruba group commends Tinubu’s measures on insecurity, seeks regional response

The Convener of the Omoluabi Parapo Conservative Group, Obabìnrin Aderonke Okeleye, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency on insecurity, describing the move as a decisive and necessary step toward restoring peace and stability across Nigeria.

Speaking against the backdrop of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s swift measures on insecurity, Okeleye disclosed that the President’s directive reflects a strong political will to protect citizens and ensure that national development is not undermined by the “increasingly audacious activities of criminal elements.”

She explained that the declaration provides an opportunity for security agencies to deepen collaboration, enhance operational strategies, and prioritise intelligence-driven approaches to safeguard vulnerable communities nationwide.

Okeleye urged governors in the South-West to complement the federal initiative by strengthening local security architecture, particularly the Amotekun Corps, and investing more in community-based surveillance and early-warning systems.

“Insecurity in the South-West has taken new dimensions in recent years. Although we recognise the ongoing efforts of our governors, this is the moment to deepen coordination, modernise security infrastructure, and ensure no community is left exposed,” she said.

Okeleye called for improved regional cooperation, better funding for security formations, and the adoption of technology-driven solutions such as drone monitoring and rapid-response mechanisms.

She also encouraged traditional rulers, community leaders, and civil society organisations to work closely with the government to strengthen security at the grassroots, noting that safety remains a shared responsibility.

“The Omoluabi ethos we uphold is rooted in peace, discipline, and communal responsibility. Security is the foundation upon which every aspiration of our people stands,” she added.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that foster stability and socio-economic development across the South-West and Nigeria at large.

In a related development, Okeleye again called on South-West governors and traditional rulers to give urgent and collective attention to the security challenges confronting the region. Speaking during a weekend press engagement, she highlighted rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and communal tensions, stressing that these threats require stronger, coordinated intervention from political and cultural institutions in Yorubaland.

She emphasised that while the federal government continues to enforce national strategies, the peculiarities of the South-West demand home-grown vigilance, enhanced intelligence sharing, and closer collaboration among states, security agencies, and traditional institutions. According to her, traditional rulers remain vital to community-level intelligence, while governors have the constitutional authority to coordinate internal security structures.

“The safety of our people must be non-negotiable,” she said. “We can not build economic prosperity, cultural preservation, or political stability in an atmosphere of fear. South-West leaders must rise above political differences to protect our land.”

Okeleye reaffirmed the Omoluabi Parapo Conservative Group’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, civic responsibility, and the strengthening of Yoruba interests within Nigeria’s democratic framework.

Meanwhile, she has also expressed appreciation to the governors of the South-West for the successful conclusion of their recent strategic meeting in Ibadan. Describing the gathering as a “timely and unified intervention,” she said the resolutions reached reflect a renewed commitment to addressing the region’s critical issues, including security, economic integration, and cultural preservation.

According to her, the collaborative posture of the governors demonstrates effective leadership and a shared vision for safeguarding the long-term interests of Yoruba people. She urged continued engagement among political leaders, traditional rulers, and civic groups to ensure that the meeting’s outcomes translate into tangible gains for the region’s residents.

Okeleye reaffirmed the Omoluabi Parapo Conservative Group’s readiness to support all initiatives that promote unity, prosperity, and the overall well-being of communities across the South-West.