Yoruba Ronu faults FG’s claims on revenue shortfall

A South-West socio-political group, the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, yesterday, accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of being economical with the truth over the state of the nation’s economy.

The group, while reacting to comments attributed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, that the Federal Government recorded a revenue shortfall of N30 trillion in 2025 after projecting N40 trillion but realising only N10 trillion, described the disclosure as disturbing and contradictory.

The Forum’s President, Akin Malaolu, faulted the government for what he called “double speak,” recalling the earlier claims by the President that the administration had met its revenue targets.

“Just three months ago, Nigerians were told that the government had met its revenue target by the third quarter of 2025. The President even boasted at the Villa while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) members that Nigeria was no longer borrowing and that revenue targets for the year had been met as far back as August,” Malaolu said.

He expressed concern over what he described as inconsistent economic narratives, warning that such contradictions could further erode Nigeria’s credibility internationally.

Malaolu also blamed the country’s current economic hardship on policy decisions taken shortly after Tinubu assumed office on June 1, 2023, arguing that the measures were poorly thought out and had deepened citizens’ suffering.

“We warned that those policies would drive multinational companies out of the country, and that has happened,” he said.

According to the group, the economy worsened significantly from January 31, 2024, when the naira exchanged at about N1,520 to the dollar, alleging that the government has relied on propaganda to mask economic realities.

The Forum, therefore, warned that the 2026 budget might not deliver meaningful relief if what it described as reckless spending, excessive taxation and unchecked contract awards are not urgently reviewed.

“How do you tax an unproductive economy?” Malaolu asked.

The group further stated that any government emerging in 2027 must thoroughly probe the alleged excesses of the current administration, cautioning Nigerians to brace for deeper challenges in employment, energy and security if current policies persist.