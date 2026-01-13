You are forgiven, Gbajabiamila jokes over Hadiza ‘secret’ marriage at 50th birthday

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday paid glowing tributes and to the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head, Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman.

Speaking at the high-profile event that marked Bala Usman’s 50th birthday, Gbajabiamila talked about her great work for the government.

He noted the nature of her job, makes her works closely with the office of Chief of Staff, consistently adding value to the administration’s goal.

He said, “She has been an absolute delight to work with,” Gbajabiamila stated. “I thank you for adding value to my office and this administration. On behalf of all gathered here today and many more who aren’t here and whose lives are being shaped and otherwise impacted by you, I wish you a happy 50th birthday”.

I wish you a happy 50th birthday. May it be marked by clarity of purpose and continued impact, and may you live to enjoy many more years of peace, prosperity, good health, and the abiding grace of the loving God.

Femi proceeded to talk about a personal revelation regarding her recent marriage, which he joked had been kept a secret from him despite their close working relationship and personal bond.

I will, however, not leave this podium without a parting shot. You see, many of you may not understand the extent of closeness I have with, or the bond I share with, Hadiza. She practically tells me everything, and I tell her everything in return.

But one thing she didn’t tell me was that she was getting married. She was in my house on Christmas Day in Lagos; we sat together, we ate together, and we felicitated together. On Christmas Day, she didn’t tell me anything about being married. Even then, I made my feelings known to her, and she’s still explaining till today, asking for penance.

You’re forgiven, Hadiza. Happy married life!”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, also charged public servants to remain selfless, disciplined and consistent in service, saying enduring legacies in governance are built on resilience, strength of character and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“If we are to raise generations ready to lead with purpose, to deliver with excellence and to serve with courage, we must remember this truth: intention without the willingness to pay the price of service remains wishful thinking,” Shettima said.

Eulogising the celebrant, he described Usman as a mirror not only for the northern Nigerian girl but for the nation at large, noting that her public service career was forged quietly through responsibility, diligence and institutional strengthening.

“Her place in our public service history is secure. What she has become is the product of decisions taken quietly, responsibilities carried fully and institutions strengthened with care,” he stated.