Your appointment to strengthen teamwork, Fubara tells new special advisers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged newly appointed special advisers to brace up as their appointments were aimed at strengthening teamwork within government aside ensuring that the machinery of governance continues to function smoothly and efficiently.

He urged the appointees to remain committed to the vision of his administration to deliver effective, people-centred governance in the state.

The governor gave the charge on Friday, during the swearing-in ceremony of the five newly appointed advisers.Those sworn in were ElokaTasie-Amadi, Prof. Peter Medee, Emmanuel Frank Fubara, Victor Ekaro and Dr. Darlington Orji.

He explained that the advisers were carefully selected because they were familiar with the philosophy and direction of his administration, having previously worked with him in various capacities.

“These are not new faces. They have been with us and have worked with us. They understand the philosophy of this administration, and it will not be difficult for them to align and ensure that our goals are achieved,” he stated.

The governor stressed that effective governance could only be achieved through collective effort, discipline and shared responsibility, warning the appointees against complacency.

Fubara noted that the appointments were not ceremonial but an opportunity for the advisers to contribute meaningfully to governance and service delivery for the benefit of Rivers people.

He said his administration remains focused on purposeful leadership and effective service delivery, expressing confidence that the new advisers would work as a team to translate government policies and programmes into tangible outcomes for the state.