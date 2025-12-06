Youth in creativity 1.0 empowers Lagos students

Hundreds of students, industry professionals, and government officials gathered at Yaba College of Technology for Youth in Creativity 1.0, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to equip young Lagosians with the skills, mentorship, and inspiration to thrive in Nigeria’s fast-growing creative economy.

The programme, organised by visionary entrepreneur, Eziada Folashade Balogun under the Black History & Lifestyle Awards (BHLA) platform, offered a mix of workshops, mentorship sessions, panel discussions, and empowerment giveaways.

With creativity now one of the most valuable global skills – spanning digital content, media, fashion, design, tech, and storytelling – the initiative aimed to provide students with a platform to explore, develop, and express their creative abilities in meaningful ways.

In her keynote, Balogun emphasised that creativity is no longer a side hustle, but a driving force of the modern economy. She encouraged participants to dream boldly, learn fearlessly, and create relentlessly.

“When young people are given access, guidance, and support, they can build careers, start businesses, tell their stories, and shape the future of their communities – one idea, one skill, and one young mind at a time,” she said.

Balogun described creativity as a tool for transformation, noting that “through this programme, we aim to make it possible for young Lagosians to pursue their passions, grow their skills, and contribute to shaping a brighter, more innovative future.”

She said the programme would become a yearly event, expanding opportunities for young creatives and fostering pathways for them to succeed locally and internationally.

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, who represented Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu, encouraged students to uphold integrity, embrace their youthful energy, and fully apply the lessons of the day. He applauded the organisers for involving the youth and reaffirmed Lagos State government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote youth development, social advancement, and gender equality.

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, also addressed attendees, praising the college’s role in nurturing innovators and creative entrepreneurs. Participants engaged in practical sessions on fashion, digital content creation, beauty, tech, and entrepreneurship, and received empowerment packages including phones, beauty kits, hair styling tools, and sewing machines – resources aimed at equipping students to turn their ideas into sustainable ventures.

The initiative strengthens the connection between education, government, and the creative sector, showcasing a shared commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and skills development.

Organisers highlighted that Youth in Creativity 1.0 is not only about inspiration but also about giving young people the tools, mentorship, and networks to thrive in the creative economy.

Balogun is a family-oriented, multifaceted entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio across industries locally and internationally. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies from the University of Uyo and has enhanced her expertise through executive programmes at Lagos Business School, Shanghai Business School, Strathmore Business School, and NUS Business School.

Her career began in petroleum and marketing, serving for over two decades as a dealer with African Petroleum Plc. She later transitioned into the creative sector, founding House of SOTA, a fashion brand that bridges African fashion with the diaspora. Her experiences inspired her to launch BHLA, a non-profit initiative celebrating African and African-descended individuals worldwide who are breaking barriers in business, lifestyle, and culture while addressing challenges faced by Black-owned businesses on a global scale.