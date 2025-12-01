Youths task N’Assembly on transparent electoral reforms

Organisations under the auspices of the Youth Political Participation (YPP) Electoral Reform Consortium have warned federal lawmakers that failure to support critical electoral reforms during the ongoing constitutional review could cost them public trust and ultimately their seats in the 2027 general elections.

As the National Assembly prepares to vote on major amendments to the 1999 Constitution, the groups demanded a transparent digital voting system that publicly displays how each lawmaker votes on every reform item.

They noted that although the Assembly had adopted open voting in the past, the process remains largely opaque because Nigerians cannot see the specific voting choices of their representatives or obtain detailed voting records after the session.

Led by the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), the National and North Central partner of the consortium, the youth groups stated that lawmakers must demonstrate a serious commitment to electoral credibility by embracing full transparency in both procedure and outcome.

Addressing journalists in Abuja during the National Day of Action on Youth-Led Electoral Reforms, the consortium urged lawmakers to discard the long-criticised voice vote method and adopt a real-time digital voting system where every legislator’s vote is visible to the public.

Head of Research and Strategy at KDI, Oluwafemi Adebayo, said the Assembly’s refusal to release individual voting data in past digital voting exercises had deepened public distrust.

He cautioned that lawmakers risk facing the same backlash that trailed the last Assembly’s rejection of gender-related constitutional amendments, which civil society groups condemned for being shrouded in secrecy.

Programme Manager, Gender, KDI, Mercy Abiem, called for a transparent and merit-based process for appointing INEC leadership; mandatory conclusion of all pre- and post-election cases within a defined timeline, and the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission.

She stated that the reforms are crucial for restoring trust in elections, reducing political tension, and ensuring credible outcomes.

The organisation urged lawmakers to demonstrate commitment to Nigeria’s democratic development by voting in favour of the youth-backed proposals.