Yuletide: Catholic priest calls for love, sees Nigeria’s future as pregnant

An Anambra State-born Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Obimma, has preached love among Nigerians, which he said is the essence of God’s decision for Christ’s birth.

Rev. Fr Obimma, who is popularly called Fr Ebube Muonso, also encouraged the art and act of charity to the less privileged members of society.

In his Christmas message, the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to uphold the virtue of the love of Jesus Christ, which, according to him, is the foundation of Christianity.

“The seed of Christianity is love. Christ came into the world for a purpose: to die that we may live. Nigerian leaders must lead after God’s own heart and purpose. They must understand that God entrusts poor Nigerians into their hands. Therefore, they must do everything possible to show love and put smiles on the faces of the citizens. That is the summary of Christmas.

“Let us put smiles on the faces of our brothers and sisters. There is no authentic Christianity without the love of Christ. And what is the love of Christ? That we may love our neighbours as ourselves.

“As Christians, let us maintain peace in our communities so that together, we can fight our common enemy, which is the devil. Let us emulate Christ, who is our Christmas; knowing that in Christ, we triumph, but without Christ, we are in crisis.”

The fiery Catholic equally revealed shocking news about Nigeria’s future, summing up the alarm he raised that the future of the country is pregnant.

Specifically, Rev. Fr Obimma predicted uncertainties for Nigeria in 2026.

“Nigeria is pregnant. As far as 2026 is concerned, Nigeria is pregnant. That is what I can say for now. The future of Nigeria is pregnant; it is only God that can save this country.”

He, however, did not give specific details of what is to come upon Nigeria in 2026, but quipped that he would continue to pray for the country.

According to him: “As a prophet of the Most High God, I will continue to pray that the Holy Ghost will intervene in the affairs of Nigeria. It is only God that can save this country from what is happening, and what is to come,” Fr. Ebube Muonso said.

Meanwhile, Fr. Ebube Muonso explained the reason for the annual distribution aimed at providing cash, rice, as well as for the Christmas celebration of indigents in his Nkwelle-Ezunaka country home, in Oyi LGA of the State, organised under the aegis of the Fada Ebube Muonso Foundation.

According to the cleric, “Even before I was ordained a priest, as a seminarian, I used my pocket money to do Christmas for the less privileged.

“After my ordination, I magnified it. But after the demise of my mother, I raised it higher to be a monumental foundation for the alleviation of poverty and burden from the poor masses.”

The priest further noted that through the foundation, thousands are under free education in secondary schools, universities, and seminaries; even as hundreds of widows and indigent persons also benefit in diverse ways, with unquestionable grace, adding that it was a special gathering set aside for thanksgiving, celebration, unity, and sharing, to rejoice in God’s goodness this Christmas season.