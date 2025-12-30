Yuletide: Desmond Elliot preaches love, distributes gifts to constituents

The Lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Olushola Elliot, has urged Nigerians to celebrate the Yuletide by deliberately sharing the joy of the season with people in their surroundings.



Elliot gave the charge yesterday in continuation of his “Santa on the Street” programme, which started on December 24, to commemorate the yuletide period.



The initiative, geared towards sharing of Christmas gifts to residents of Surulere constituency, took the Elliot’s crew to hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, the streets and Christmas party spots scattered around the area, while items such as bags of rice, toys, money vouchers, live chicken, among others, were given to people.



Clad in Santa costumes, Elliot was seen handing the gift items to residents on the streets of Surulere, from where he led the crew to visit Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere, Lagos; Surulere Central Mosque and Precious Stone Church (Ijo Okuta Iyebiye) on Ibidun Street, putting smiles on the faces of passersby.

Elliott urged Nigerians to share love in their own little way amongst themselves. He said: “This is a joyful time, joy to the world indeed, a king is born, in the heart of Surulere, Santa Elliott is in town this boxing day sharing love to everybody, just to share love and preach the gospel of love.



“Santa is sharing books, toys, chicken, rice, and so many things that we are going to share with humanity and the people.



“Basically, we are sharing love; we are trying to say that in the spirit of love, it is not about the quantity, it is about the sharing. It doesn’t matter what you have, please give to your neighbour. Make sure you share according to the gospel, which was the reason for which Jesus was born in the first place.”