Yuletide: FCCPC warns road transporters against arbitrary fare hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary and unexplained fare hikes during the ongoing yuletide travel period.

The FCCPC issued the warning on Sunday in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, following an increase in consumer complaints across Nigeria.

Ijagwu explained that the FCCPC recognises that seasonal demand, operational pressures and other legitimate cost factors may affect transport pricing.

“However, consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel. Any fare adjustment must therefore be transparently communicated and applied fairly,” the statement read in part.

The FCCPC also noted that these complaints are arising at a time when there are reports of reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as fuel across the nation.

Speaking further, Ijagwu said while fuel cost is only one of several inputs that may influence transport fares, increases that are not properly explained or disclosed raise valid consumer protection concerns.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Tunji Bello, said the FCCPC is closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season.

To this end, Bello added that the commission has intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers and operators nationwide.

According to him, these engagements are preventive in nature and are aimed at encouraging responsible pricing practices, voluntary compliance and orderly market behaviour.

Bello further clarified that price increases are not, in themselves, unlawful, however, conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory attention under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

He further noted that practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercive conduct, or coordinated pricing arrangements among operators to the detriment of consumers will be subject to strict regulatory scrutiny.

Where cases of violation are established, the FCCPC boss warned that culprits will face stiff penalties from the commission.

As such, consumers have been advised to confirm fares before travel, retain evidence of payment, and report any suspected unfair practices to the FCCPC through its complaint portal at complaints.fccpc.gov.ng or via the hotlines 0805 600 3030 and 0805 600 2020.

Also ahead of the Yuletide, The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the immediate deployment of additional officers and tow trucks along the Abuja–Lokoja Road.

The deployment is to ease the persistent traffic gridlock and ensure the prompt removal of obstructions.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, issued the directive, according to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal(ACM), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mohammed said the directive was part of ongoing efforts by the Corps to improve traffic management and guarantee the safety of road users.

This, he said, was especially during the current period of increased vehicular movement.

He explained that the congestion on the corridor was largely caused by a surge in traffic volume and the presence of multiple construction points along the road.