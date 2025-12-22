Yuletide: IGP deploys special units nationwide for peaceful celebrations

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the nationwide deployment of police personnel and operational assets to ensure a safe and crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Monday that the move was part of the police’s proactive security strategy for the festive season.

According to him, the IGP directed all zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and state Commissioners of Police to intensify patrols, visibility policing and intelligence-led operations across the country.

He said specialised units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Command, Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad, had been placed on heightened operational readiness.

Others are the Special Intervention Squad, Highway Patrol, Marine Police and the Airwing.

Hundeyin said the deployment would cover places of worship, markets, parks, recreational centres, event venues, transport terminals, highways and other high-density public areas.

He added that additional patrol teams and surveillance units had been activated on inter-state routes and major expressways to curb road-related crimes, traffic disorder and accidents.

“The deployed officers have been charged to be firm but courteous in the discharge of their duties,” the statement read.

The police spokesman said the IGP also ordered sustained raids on identified blackspots, forests, criminal hideouts and flashpoints nationwide.

He noted that commands had been directed to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure effective security coverage.

While wishing Nigerians a joyful Christmas and prosperous New Year, Egbetokun urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency lines.

He assured Nigerians of its commitment to maintaining peace and security throughout the festive season and beyond.