Yuletide: Military on high alert to prevent possible attacks – DHQ

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians that robust and proactive measures have been put in place to prevent any attacks during the period.

To ensure this, the DHQ said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working closely with other security agencies, have intensified operations across identified vulnerable areas.

According to the Director Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, additional troops have been deployed to strategic locations and routes while special forces units and air support elements have been placed on high alert to ensure rapid response capability.

On Saturday, both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force inducted a total of 4,687 new recruits to boost their manpower. While the army inducted 3,391 newly regular recruits, the Air Force graduated 1,296 airmen and airwomen.

Furthermore, Onoja said surveillance efforts—including aerial monitoring and intelligence gathering have been heightened to track the movement and communication patterns of suspected criminal groups.

He added that unit commanders in all areas have been directed to strengthen patrols, establish fortified checkpoints, and maintain close collaboration with community leaders, local vigilante groups, and state security formations.

“As we approach this festive period, the Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirm their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“The security and stability of our nation remains our top priority, and every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that citizens celebrate Christmas in peace, unity, and joy,” the DDI said.

He sought the collaboration of nigerianss saying that “citizens’ cooperation remains a critical component of national security”, and assuring that all reports provided would “be treated with urgency and confidentiality”.

Onoja also urged citizens to remain calm but vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security formation as public cooperation remains vital in ensuring the success of ongoing operations.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General O.O. Oluyede, wishes all citizens a Merry Christmas and a happy New year in advance,” the statement said.