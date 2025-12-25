Yuletide: Oborevwori, Diri preach love, unity

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, have felicitated with residents on the celebration of Christmas 2025, calling on them to embrace love, unity, and Christ-like living as the foundation for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the state.

Oborevwori, in his Christmas message, issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, urged Deltans and residents to use the season to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, compassion and selfless service exemplified by Jesus Christ, while renewing their commitment to building a more harmonious society.

The governor commended the people of Delta State for their resilience, unity and steadfast support, noting that their cooperation had been instrumental to the progress recorded so far.



He said the yuletide season offers an opportunity for thanksgiving and renewed hope, reassuring Deltans that his administration remains committed to delivering good governance and inclusive development in line with his administration’s MORE Agenda.



The governor highlighted notable achievements recorded in the last two years, particularly in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education, youth empowerment, agriculture and security.

He cited the ongoing construction of major roads and flyovers across the state, improvements in primary and secondary healthcare facilities, and sustained investments in human capital development as clear demonstrations of his administration’s resolve to improve the well-being of the people.

ALSO, in the Christmas message to Christian faithful and people of the state, as the world marks the birth of Jesus. Diri, in the message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, urged people of the state to find strength in the Word of God.



He stated that although the state still mourns the passing of his deputy, the people must look beyond the pain and sorrow to the succour and light that the birth of Jesus brought to man and the world.



According to the governor, even in sorrow, believers in Christ must find a deeper truth. He noted that Jesus came not for the comfortable, nor for the triumphant, but for the broken, the grieving, the captive, and the weary.