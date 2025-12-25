Yusuf condoles Kano Assembly over death of two lawmakers on same day

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has expressed profound shock and deep pain over the sudden death of two serving members of the State House of Assembly on the same day.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, on Thursday in Kano, Yusuf described the near-simultaneous demise of Hon. Sarki Aliyu and Hon. Aminu Sa’adu as a dark and heartbreaking moment in the state’s history.

The governor said the tragedy had left the government and people of Kano in collective grief.

Yusuf stressed that the loss of two vibrant lawmakers within hours was a heartbreaking tragedy that words can hardly describe.

He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the leadership and members of the assembly, the people of Kano Municipal and Ungoggo Local Government Areas.

He prayed that Allah (SWT) forgives their shortcomings, envelopes them in His infinite mercy, and grants their families and the entire people of Kano the strength to endure the monumental loss.

The governor called on the people of the state to remain calm, united, and prayerful, describing the tragedy as a test of faith and collective resilience.

Sa’adu had been buried at Ungoggo cemetery, while the funeral rites for Aliyu would take place at 10am at the Emir’s Palace Mosque on Thursday.