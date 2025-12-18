Yusuf offsets N15b Ganduje’s liability to APC councillors

Setting aside the political differences with the opposition party, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday completed the settlement of N15 billion in liabilities inherited from the immediate past administration of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The liabilities include severance gratuity, accommodation, and leave allowances paid to 1,371 councillors who served between 2021 and 2024 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano.

Unveiling the third and final trench of N8.234 billion to the APC councillors at the Coronation Hall government, Governor Yusuf declared the intention was rather to reward the service and integrity of those who rendered their best to their communities.

Yusuf reminded them that, regardless of political affiliation, the former councillors deserved to earn their outstanding entitlement from the Kano State Government. Besides, the governor believed the multiplier effect of the payment on socio-economic growth was enough to consider.

According to the governor, the exercise was a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment to social justice, fairness, and the welfare of citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

Governor Yusuf emphasised that his government had adopted people-oriented policies aimed at ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots.

Governor Yusuf recalled that during the previous disbursement of councillors’ gratuities, he had assured beneficiaries that the final tranche would be paid before the end of 2025, saying, “Today you can see that we have not only fulfilled our promises but also settled everything we owed you.”

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to God for granting him the opportunity to fulfil the promise, noting that the completion of the payment marked a significant milestone for his administration.

He stated that with the release of the final tranche, all financial obligations to former local government council members had been fully settled.

He described the payment of gratuities and allowances as a way of honouring public service, adding that it would serve as a morale booster to those currently serving in various capacities across the state.

The chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hajiya Saadatu Yusha’u, described the settlement of the liabilities as a sign of commitment by the Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration to the fulfilment of its campaign promises.

Earlier, Governor Yusuf had cleared the inherited gratuities and death allowance of over N25 billion to retired civil servants and those who lost their lives during the service.