Yusuf signs N1.477 trillion 2026 appropriation into law in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State on Wednesday signed into law the amended appropriation of N1.477 trillion for the year 2026, the largest ever and highest in Northern Nigeria.

Tagged the budget of Infrastructure and Consolidation, the original, transmitted to the State House of Assembly at the size of N1.368 trillion, was subsequently reviewed upwardly by the sum of N110 billion.

The budget, captured with the ratio of 29:71 recurrent and capital expenditures, placed credence on education, infrastructure, security and general empowerment.

At a short ceremony attended by leaders of the Kano House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, Governor Yusuf assured full and judicious implementation of the 2026 appropriation.

Yusuf reaffirmed the 2026 budget presents a larger opportunity to deepen government impact on education, infrastructure and other social development.

While reminding them that the performance of the 2025 budget stood at 80 per cent, Governor Yusuf urged members of the cabinet to redouble their commitment to full implementation of the appropriation, especially in the areas of education, infrastructure and health.

He applauded the state legislators for the speedy passage of the proposed budget, which was concluded before the end of the year, and pledged to immortalise two members of the Assembly who died recently on the same day.

Earlier, Speaker Falgore called for intensive implementation of the budget, dwelling on the establishment of a commission on disability to address their concerns in the area of employment.

The Speaker explained that the review of the budget with an additional N110 billion was necessitated after aggregating the demands collected from its public hearing and interface with heads of ministries and agencies.

Prior to the amendment, in the proposed budget, Governor Yusuf announced the sum of N405 billion for education, representing 30 per cent; infrastructure received N346 billion (25 per cent); while health had a total sum of N212 billion, representing 16 per cent of the total budget size.

The Governor reassured readiness to nurture human capital development and safeguard the well-being of citizens while laying a physical foundation for sustainable growth.

He affirmed satisfaction with the level of infrastructural growth in the state, noting the ongoing and completed projects, and claimed that he has fulfilled 80 per cent of his administration’s blueprint promised during the campaign.