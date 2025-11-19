Zamfara gov joins Tinubu for G20 meeting in South Africa

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the employment of 2,000 teachers in Zamfara State

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been selected to accompany President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the 20th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in South Africa.

The summit, scheduled for November 22 and 23, will include six Nigerian governors as part of the President’s delegation.

A statement by the Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that all G20 member states will be represented at the summit.

The statement also noted that the gathering will feature 16 guest countries and six countries representing regional economic communities from Africa, the Caribbean, and East Asia.

The statement said: “Governor Dauda Lawal has been selected as a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s delegation for the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Other governors in the delegation include those from Osun State, Plateau State, Gombe State, Katsina State, Niger State, Enugu State, and Nasarawa State.

“The leaders’ summit is the culmination of the G20 process, reflecting all the work done throughout the year through Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups.

“Furthermore, the G20 meeting in South Africa will have three sessions during the two-day summit.

“Discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including trade, development finance, the global debt challenge, climate change, food systems, the just transition, critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence contributions.”

The Guardian reported that President Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for a two-nation visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, for high-level global and continental engagements.

The President’s first stop is Johannesburg, where he will participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current G20 chair.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had extended a similar invitation to President Tinubu during his country’s chairmanship of the group in 2024.

The Summit will convene leaders of the world’s top economies, alongside the African Union, European Union, and major international financial institutions.

With the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” the two-day event will feature three plenary sessions covering:

Inclusive and sustainable growth; trade; financing for development; and global debt

Disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transition, and food systems.

The future of work, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and equitable development

President Tinubu is expected to hold strategic bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthen regional and international cooperation on peace, security, and economic development.

At the close of the G20 Summit, the President will proceed to Luanda for the 7th African Union-European Union Summit, slated for November 24–25, 2025.

The AU–EU meeting will bring together Heads of State and Government, as well as young leaders, innovators, and civil society organisations, to address shared priorities, including climate adaptation, infrastructure, digital transformation, creative industries, agribusiness, and inclusive development.