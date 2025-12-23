Zamfara NSCD, Taraba police deploy operatives for safer festivities

Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCD) has deployed 555 personnel to secure the lives and property of citizens during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

State Commandant of the Corps, Sani Mustapha, said the deployment to worship centres across the 14 council areas of the state was to ensure peaceful festivities.



According to him, the security measures are to ensure memorable celebrations.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASCII Umae Muhammad, affirmed consistency and relentless display of professionalism from the NSCDC personnel to maintain peace, order and fruitful celebrations in the state.

Also, the Taraba State Police Command has reaffirmed its readiness to ensure the safety and security of residents during the festive season.

The command pledged in a statement in Jalingo through its acting spokesperson, Victor Mshelizah.

“Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimeyin, the command is deploying intensified security strategies, including increased patrols, intelligence gathering, and strategic deployments in high-risk areas such as markets, places of worship, and major highways.

“These measures aim to prevent criminal activities and ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for all residents,” the statement read in part.