Zamfara pays ₦25m to secure medical certificate of indigene

The Zamfara State Government, under has paid the sum of over ₦25 million to SHRI B.M. Patil Medical College in India to enable Dr. Ibrahim Aliyu, a Zamfara indigene, to collect his medical certificate after a delay of nine years.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, during a briefing at the Polio Emergency Centre, Gusau.

The Commissioner commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his Rescue Agenda, describing the intervention as a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to human capital development and the welfare of Zamfara citizens.

Dr. Ibrahim Aliyu, a graduate of SHRI B.M. Patil Medical College, completed his medical studies nine years ago but was unable to collect his certificate due to unpaid school fees by the previous administration. Governor Dauda Lawal approved and facilitated the payment, totaling over ₦25 million, to resolve the long-standing issue.

Dr. Maradun called on Dr. Aliyu to remain committed and hardworking in order to justify the state government’s investment, urging him to contribute positively to the development of the health sector in Zamfara State.

In his response, Dr. Ibrahim Aliyu expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Zamfara State Government under Governor Dauda Lawal for rescuing his career and future.

He also thanked the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, and the Executive Secretary of the Hospital Services Management Board, Alhaji Mustapha Marafa, for their support and intervention.