Zulum donates 63 patrol vehicles to combat criminality in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday, donated some 63 patrol vehicles to security agencies and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) operating in Maiduguri and its environs.

Out of the total vehicles, 30 were given to the 10 different sectors of CJTF, 16 to Rapid Response and Anti-Social Vices, 10 to paramilitary organisations, six to hunters, and one to NAPTIP.

The distribution was aimed at enhancing the mobility and response capacity of the police, other security outfits, and the civilian joint task force in tackling security threats such as armed gangs and other forms of criminality within the state capital and its surrounding areas.

The latest donation is one of the numerous vehicle distributions delivered by Zulum’s administration since 2019 to strengthen the security architecture and safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

While presenting the vehicles, Governor Zulum reiterated his government’s commitment to providing continuous logistical support to security forces. He emphasised that security is part of the cardinal priorities of his administration.