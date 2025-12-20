Which country do Nigerians immigrate to the most?

Hello there, friend. After months of poring through immigration data, government reports, and countless conversations with Nigerians scattered across continents, I’m excited to share what I’ve learned about where our people go when they leave home. This piece represents years of tracking Nigerian immigration patterns and understanding the forces that push and pull millions of us across international borders. The question of which country Nigerians immigrate to most is more nuanced than many realise, and the answer might surprise you.

Let me be direct with you right here.

The United Kingdom remains the single largest destination for Nigerian immigrants, with approximately 215,000 to 250,000 Nigerian-born individuals currently residing there, though this number swells to around 500,000 when you include British-born children of Nigerian parents. However, the United States follows closely with 460,000 to 500,000 Nigerian-born residents, and recent trends suggest Canada is emerging as an increasingly popular choice, with more than 15,000 Nigerians granted permanent residence in 2021 alone, up from just 4,400 five years earlier.

I remember speaking with Adebayo, a software engineer from Lagos, back in 2019. He’d just returned from visiting his sister in Toronto and his cousin in Manchester. “It’s like we’re spreading out, you know?” he told me over suya at our favourite spot in Ikeja. “Ten years ago, everyone wanted London. Now half my colleagues are looking at Canada or the States.”

He was onto something.

Which Country Do Nigerians Migrate to the Most?

When we talk about Nigerian migration, we’re really discussing three distinct waves, each with its own destination preferences. The historical wave, driven by colonial ties, sent most Nigerians to the United Kingdom. From the 1960s through the 1980s, Britain was the default choice for Nigerians seeking education or economic opportunities abroad. My own uncle studied medicine in Edinburgh in 1975, part of that generation who saw London as the natural extension of Lagos.

The second wave, beginning in the 1990s, shifted dramatically towards the United States. American universities began recruiting international students more aggressively, offering scholarship opportunities and clearer pathways to post-graduation employment. According to data from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, approximately 17 million Nigerians lived abroad as of 2019, with significant concentrations in the UK, USA, and increasingly in Canada.

Then came the third wave, which we’re witnessing right now.

Canada has become the rising star of Nigerian migration destinations. Between 2016 and 2021, the number of Nigerians granted permanent residence in Canada more than tripled. A 2020 study by the Africa Polling Institute found that Canada topped the list as the most popular destination for prospective Nigerian migrants, followed by the US and UK. Other popular destinations include Australia, Germany, Spain, Italy, and South Africa.

Why the shift? Favourable Canadian immigration policies constitute a key pull factor. Canada’s Express Entry system, Provincial Nominee Programs, and relatively straightforward pathways to permanent residence appeal to Nigerians tired of navigating the increasingly restrictive UK visa system. Between June 2022 and June 2023, 141,000 Nigerians migrated to the UK, making Nigeria the second-largest source of UK immigration after India. But even as those numbers remain substantial, the growth rate has slowed compared to Canadian immigration.

I’ve watched this transition firsthand. In 2022, I attended a migration fair in Victoria Island, Lagos. The Canadian pavilion had queues stretching around the block. The UK representatives sat with noticeably fewer visitors. One migration consultant told me privately, “Two years ago, 80 per cent of my clients wanted UK visas. Now it’s maybe 40 per cent, with the rest split between Canada, the US, and Germany.”

The reasons Nigerians choose specific destinations vary considerably. Educational opportunities remain paramount. Young families migrate to offer children better schooling. Young professionals seek higher education themselves, often using student visas as stepping stones to permanent residence. Economic factors drive others. Higher salaries in STEM fields and healthcare abroad prove irresistible when you’re earning ₦350,000 monthly in Lagos whilst your UK-based colleague doing identical work earns £4,000 (roughly ₦8,400,000 at current exchange rates).

Family reunification programmes also play crucial roles. Once one family member establishes themselves abroad, they sponsor relatives, creating migration chains that can span decades. The National Bureau of Statistics migration survey from 2023 found that Nigerian citizens remain determined to migrate abroad, including irregularly, despite knowing the inherent dangers.

Security concerns cannot be ignored either. Whilst not the primary driver for most migrants, the deteriorating security situation in parts of Nigeria influences migration decisions, particularly for families with children. My colleague’s sister relocated her entire family to Winnipeg in 2021, citing both economic opportunities and safety concerns after their neighbourhood in Kaduna experienced multiple kidnapping attempts.

Which Country Is Easiest for Nigerians to Move To?

Now here’s where practical realities meet migration dreams. The “easiest” country depends entirely on your circumstances, qualifications, and resources.

For students, Canada often provides the smoothest pathway. Canadian universities actively recruit international students, and study permit approval rates for qualified Nigerian applicants remain relatively high. The Post-Graduation Work Permit Programme allows international students to work in Canada for up to three years after completing their studies, creating a clear pathway to permanent residence. My niece obtained her study permit for a Toronto university within six weeks last year, a remarkably quick turnaround.

For skilled workers, Canada again edges ahead through its Express Entry system. If you’re a software developer, engineer, healthcare professional, or tradesperson with decent English proficiency and a few years of work experience, you can often qualify for permanent residence without a job offer. The process is transparent, points-based, and relatively predictable. Compare this to the UK’s new points-based immigration system, which typically requires a job offer from a licensed sponsor before you can even apply.

The United States presents a different challenge. Whilst America welcomes skilled immigrants, the process is notoriously complex and lengthy. The H-1B visa lottery for skilled workers is exactly that—a lottery. Tens of thousands of qualified applicants get rejected purely due to chance. The Diversity Visa Lottery Programme provides another pathway, but with odds somewhere around 1 in 100, it’s hardly a reliable strategy. That said, once you’re in the US system, earning potential often exceeds what’s available in Canada or the UK.

For business people and investors, several countries offer entrepreneur visas. The UK’s Innovator Founder visa requires £50,000 in investment funds (roughly ₦105 million), whilst Canada’s Start-up Visa Programme requires endorsement from a designated organisation. These aren’t accessible to most Nigerians but provide viable pathways for those with substantial capital.

Interestingly, some European countries offer relatively accessible routes. Portugal’s Golden Visa programme, though expensive, provides residency through property investment. Germany’s skilled worker visa, strengthened in recent years, welcomes qualified professionals, though German language proficiency significantly improves your chances. I know three Nigerian doctors who relocated to Germany between 2020 and 2023, all navigating the system successfully despite initially speaking no German.

Which Country Is the Easiest to Get a Work Visa from Nigeria?

Here’s the truth nobody tells you at migration seminars.

Getting a work visa from Nigeria is rarely “easy” regardless of destination. Each country has legitimate interests in protecting its labour market whilst still attracting needed talent. But some pathways prove more accessible than others.

The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, probably offers the most accessible work visa for Nigerians. UAE employers frequently recruit Nigerians for roles in hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education. The visa process, whilst bureaucratic, is generally straightforward if you have a genuine job offer. I’ve seen colleagues obtain UAE work visas within four to six weeks. However, working conditions vary dramatically depending on your employer, and the UAE doesn’t offer a clear pathway to permanent residence or citizenship.

Saudi Arabia similarly recruits heavily from Nigeria, particularly for healthcare, education, and engineering roles. The Saudi work visa process is employer-driven and relatively efficient. But like the UAE, your residency depends entirely on your employment relationship. Lose your job, and you typically have limited time to find new employment or leave the country.

For Western destinations, Canada’s work permit system is probably the most accessible for qualified Nigerians. If you receive a job offer from a Canadian employer, they can often obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment demonstrating that hiring you won’t negatively affect Canadian workers. The work permit approval process is reasonably transparent and predictable. Moreover, Canadian work experience counts towards permanent residence applications, making temporary work permits stepping stones to long-term settlement.

The UK’s Skilled Worker visa requires sponsorship from an approved employer. The system is transparent, but finding a UK employer willing to sponsor someone from Nigeria can be challenging. The employer must demonstrate they couldn’t fill the role with UK or Irish candidates, adding complexity. The recent UK immigration statistics show that about 27,000 Nigerians arrived on work-related visas in 2024, suggesting the pathway remains viable for qualified candidates despite tightening restrictions.

American work visas remain notoriously difficult. The H-1B cap means even highly qualified candidates may not secure visas due to lottery restrictions. L-1 intra-company transfer visas work well if you’re employed by a multinational with US operations, but that’s a limited subset of Nigerian workers.

Where Do Most Nigerian Immigrants Live?

The geographical distribution of Nigerian immigrants within destination countries tells fascinating stories about community formation, economic opportunities, and settlement patterns.

In the United Kingdom, London dominates. Peckham in South London hosts one of the largest Nigerian communities outside Nigeria itself. Walk through Peckham on a Saturday afternoon and you’ll hear Yoruba, Igbo, and Pidgin English as commonly as standard English. Nigerian shops selling garri, egusi, and ugu line Rye Lane. Churches offering services in Yoruba or Igbo fill every Sunday. Beyond Peckham, substantial Nigerian communities exist in Woolwich, Tottenham, Hackney, and parts of East London.

Manchester, Birmingham, and Leicester also host significant populations. These cities offer lower living costs than London whilst still providing economic opportunities and established Nigerian communities. My cousin moved from London to Manchester in 2020, citing housing costs as the primary motivation. “I can actually save money here,” she told me. “In London, I was just surviving.”

In the United States, Texas hosts the largest Nigerian population by state, with substantial communities in Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth. Maryland, particularly the greater Washington DC area, comes second. Georgia, especially metropolitan Atlanta, ranks third. California and New York also host sizeable populations. Nigerian Americans concentrate in major metropolitan areas offering professional opportunities in medicine, engineering, academia, and business.

Houston’s Nigerian community is particularly vibrant. The city hosts numerous Nigerian churches, cultural organisations, and businesses. You can attend owambe parties most weekends, buy fresh Nigerian groceries, and find tailors who specialise in traditional attire. It’s created something of a “Nigeria abroad” where immigrants maintain strong cultural ties whilst building American lives.

Canada’s Nigerian population concentrates heavily in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Alberta, particularly Calgary and Edmonton, attracts many due to oil and gas opportunities that align with Nigerian professional experience. Vancouver and Montreal host smaller but growing communities. The Canadian climate remains a significant adjustment for most Nigerians. Every Nigerian I know in Calgary has stories about their first Canadian winter and the shocked realisation that minus 30 degrees Celsius is a real temperature human beings are expected to tolerate.

Nigerian Immigration Statistics by Destination Country

Destination Country Estimated Nigerian Population Recent Annual Immigration Primary Immigration Categories Settlement Cost (First Year) United Kingdom 215,000-500,000 52,000-141,000 Study (22,000), Work (27,000), Family ₦15-25 million United States 460,000-500,000 30,000-45,000 Study, Work (H-1B), Diversity Visa ₦18-30 million Canada 100,000-150,000 15,000-20,000 Express Entry, Study, Provincial Nominees ₦12-20 million South Africa 30,000-50,000 5,000-8,000 Work, Study, SADC Protocols ₦8-12 million Germany 20,000-35,000 3,000-5,000 Skilled Worker, Study ₦10-18 million UAE 15,000-25,000 4,000-6,000 Work Permits ₦8-15 million

This table demonstrates the concentration of Nigerian immigration in English-speaking countries, with the UK and USA dominating despite recent Canadian gains. Settlement costs represent typical first-year expenses including visa fees, flights, initial accommodation, and establishment costs, calculated at ₦1,750 to $1 exchange rate.

Beyond these major destinations, significant Nigerian communities exist in Ireland (particularly Dublin), Italy (especially southern regions where agricultural work draws migrants), Spain, the Netherlands, and across West Africa, particularly Ghana and South Africa. Each community develops its own character, shaped by local immigration policies, economic opportunities, and the specific Nigerians who settled there.

How to Successfully Plan Your Migration from Nigeria: A Seven-Step Guide

Based on conversations with dozens of successful Nigerian immigrants and my own research, here’s a practical roadmap for anyone seriously considering relocation.

Research Destination Countries Thoroughly Before Deciding

Don’t just follow where your friends went or what seems popular on social media. Spend months researching countries based on your specific situation. If you’re a software developer, examine tech job markets, average salaries, and demand for your skills. If you’re a nurse, investigate credential recognition processes and nursing shortages. Consider climate, cost of living, cultural fit, and long-term permanent residence pathways. Create a spreadsheet comparing at least three destinations across multiple factors. I cannot overstate how many Nigerians regret their destination choice because they didn’t research thoroughly enough.

Assess Your Qualifications and Improve Weak Areas

Most immigration systems favour educated professionals with in-demand skills and strong English or French proficiency. Take the IELTS or CELPIP if targeting Canada or the UK. If your credentials are from Nigerian universities, research whether they’re recognised in your target country. Some professions require additional certification or bridging programmes. My friend, a Nigerian-trained pharmacist, had to complete six months of additional coursework in Canada before practising. She wishes she’d known about this requirement before immigrating and could have started preparing earlier.

Build Your Financial Foundation Before Applying

Immigration is expensive. Beyond visa fees, you need funds for flights, initial accommodation, credentials assessment, job search periods, and countless unexpected costs. Most countries require proof of settlement funds. Canada’s Express Entry system requires around CAD $13,000 for a single applicant (roughly ₦17 million at current rates). I recommend saving at least 50 per cent more than official minimum requirements. Financial stress compounds every other immigration challenge. Having a robust cushion makes those first difficult months far more manageable.

Navigate the Application Process Methodically

Immigration applications are unforgiving of errors. A single mistake can delay processing by months or result in rejection. Read instructions multiple times. If you’re uncertain about anything, consult with registered immigration consultants or lawyers. Yes, they’re expensive, but rejection and reapplication costs more. Document everything meticulously. Make copies of all submissions. Track deadlines obsessively. I know someone whose Canadian permanent residence application was rejected because one employment reference letter lacked his former manager’s direct phone number. A tiny oversight, a six-month delay.

Build Professional and Social Networks Before You Arrive

Join LinkedIn groups for Nigerian professionals in your destination city. Connect with people working in your industry. Many successful immigrants credit their first job to networking with fellow Nigerians who’d settled earlier. WhatsApp groups, Facebook communities, and professional associations all help. Don’t underestimate the value of community. Those first months in a new country can be isolating. Having people to call, even just for advice on where to buy affordable groceries or how public transport works, makes an enormous difference.

Manage Expectations About Initial Settlement

I’ll be blunt because too many migration consultants oversell the experience. Your first year abroad will probably be harder than you expect. You might have a master’s degree and 10 years of experience but still struggle to land interviews. You’ll likely accept work below your qualifications initially. You’ll miss home intensely. Weather will challenge you. Cultural differences will frustrate you. This is normal. Every Nigerian immigrant I know went through difficult initial periods. Knowing this in advance helps you persist through it rather than feeling you’ve failed.

Maintain Strong Ties to Nigeria Even as You Build Your New Life

Successful immigrants don’t sever connections home. They maintain relationships, stay informed about Nigerian developments, and often find ways to contribute from abroad. The Nigerian diaspora sent approximately $20 billion back to Nigeria in 2022 according to World Bank data, significantly supporting families and contributing to the national economy. Moreover, maintaining Nigerian identity whilst building your new country life creates a richer, more grounded experience than trying to completely “become” Canadian or British or American.

Final Thoughts on Nigerian Immigration Patterns

The question of where Nigerians immigrate most reveals shifting global patterns, changing migration policies, and evolving preferences within our diaspora community. Whilst the United Kingdom maintains its position as the single largest destination historically, the United States runs a close second, and Canada is rapidly gaining ground as immigration policies tighten elsewhere. Each destination offers distinct advantages and challenges.

The broader trend is clear though.

Nigerians will continue migrating in substantial numbers as long as push factors at home (economic challenges, security concerns, educational limitations) outweigh the considerable difficulties of relocation. The Nigerian government’s migration statistics confirm that citizens remain determined to seek opportunities abroad, even through irregular channels when legal pathways prove inaccessible.

For those considering joining the millions of Nigerians abroad, the key is approaching migration strategically rather than desperately. Research thoroughly. Build financial foundations. Improve qualifications. Network extensively. Manage expectations. The grass isn’t necessarily greener abroad, it’s just different grass. Some Nigerians thrive in their new countries. Others regret leaving. The difference often lies not in the destination chosen but in the preparation invested before departure.

I hope this guide has provided clarity on where Nigerians go when they migrate and practical insights for those contemplating similar journeys. May your path, wherever it leads, bring the opportunities and fulfilment you seek.

Key Takeaways

The United Kingdom hosts 215,000-500,000 Nigerians, making it the largest single destination, whilst the United States follows closely with 460,000-500,000 Nigerian-born residents.

Canada has emerged as the fastest-growing destination for Nigerian immigrants, with permanent residence grants more than tripling between 2016 and 2021, driven by accessible Express Entry pathways and favourable immigration policies.

Successful migration requires extensive preparation including thorough destination research, credential improvement, substantial financial savings (typically ₦12-30 million for first-year costs), strategic networking, and realistic expectations about initial settlement challenges.

Related Articles on Nigerian Life and Culture

If you found this exploration of Nigerian immigration patterns useful, you might also appreciate my analysis of how Nigerians express love and navigate relationships across cultural and regional lines, offering insights into the cultural values many immigrants carry abroad. Additionally, my investigation into what Nigerians are known for globally examines how our diaspora communities maintain and express Nigerian identity whilst building new lives in foreign countries, contributing to Nigeria’s international reputation through their achievements.

Frequently Asked Questions About Which Country Nigerians Immigrate to the Most

Which country do Nigerians immigrate to the most?

The United Kingdom hosts the largest single population of Nigerian immigrants, with approximately 215,000 to 250,000 Nigerian-born individuals residing there, rising to around 500,000 when including British-born children of Nigerian parents. However, the United States follows extremely closely with 460,000 to 500,000 Nigerian-born residents, and Canada is rapidly becoming the preferred destination for new immigrants due to accessible pathways to permanent residence.

How many Nigerians live abroad?

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, approximately 17 million Nigerians lived abroad as of 2019, though this figure includes both documented and undocumented migrants across all continents. Major concentrations exist in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, South Africa, and other West African nations, with smaller but significant communities throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Why do Nigerians choose Canada over the UK now?

Canada’s immigration system offers clearer, more accessible pathways to permanent residence through Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programmes, and post-graduation work permits that don’t require immediate employer sponsorship. The UK has tightened immigration restrictions significantly since Brexit, requiring job offers from licensed sponsors for most work visas and recently banning family members from accompanying most postgraduate students, making Canada comparatively more welcoming for Nigerian migrants seeking long-term settlement.

What is the easiest visa for Nigerians to obtain?

Student visas for Canada and the UK represent the most accessible pathways for qualified Nigerians, particularly for those with university admission letters, English proficiency (IELTS 6.0 or higher), and demonstrated financial capacity to cover tuition and living expenses. Work visas for the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also relatively accessible if you secure genuine job offers, though these typically don’t lead to permanent residence unlike Canadian study permits that can transition to permanent residence through post-graduation work experience.

How much money do I need to migrate from Nigeria?

First-year migration costs vary dramatically by destination but typically range from ₦12 million to ₦30 million depending on the country, visa category, and family size. This includes visa application fees (₦200,000 to ₦800,000), flights (₦1-2 million), initial accommodation deposits (₦1-3 million), settlement funds required by immigration authorities (₦10-20 million for Canadian Express Entry), credentials assessment (₦100,000 to ₦400,000), and several months of living expenses whilst job searching or waiting for work permits.

Where do most Nigerian immigrants settle in the UK?

London hosts the overwhelming majority of UK-based Nigerians, with Peckham in South London being the most concentrated Nigerian community outside Nigeria itself, followed by substantial populations in Woolwich, Tottenham, Hackney, and other East London areas. Beyond London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, and Liverpool host significant Nigerian communities attracted by lower living costs compared to the capital whilst still offering employment opportunities and established diaspora networks.

Can Nigerians get permanent residence in the US easily?

American permanent residence (Green Card) is notoriously difficult for Nigerians to obtain, with the most accessible pathway being the Diversity Visa Lottery Programme which has extremely low odds of success (approximately 1 in 100 applicants). Other pathways include family sponsorship by US citizen relatives, employment-based immigration requiring exceptional skills or substantial investment (typically $800,000 to $1,050,000 for EB-5 investor visas), or asylum for those facing persecution, all of which involve lengthy processes ranging from several years to over a decade depending on category.

What jobs are in demand for Nigerian immigrants abroad?

Healthcare professionals (nurses, doctors, pharmacists, care workers) face substantial demand across Canada, UK, USA, and Gulf countries, whilst software developers, data analysts, and IT professionals are highly sought after particularly in Canada and the United States. Skilled tradespeople (electricians, plumbers, welders) find opportunities in Canada, Australia, and Gulf nations, and experienced teachers, especially those teaching mathematics, sciences, or special education, are recruited internationally, with each profession requiring credential recognition or additional certification depending on destination country.

How long does Canadian immigration take from Nigeria?

Canadian Express Entry applications typically process within six months from submission to permanent residence approval for complete applications meeting all requirements, though this timeline assumes no complications, complete documentation, and prompt responses to any requests from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Study permit applications for qualified candidates usually process within four to eight weeks, whilst Provincial Nominee Programme applications vary significantly by province, ranging from three months to over a year depending on the specific programme and application volume.

Do Nigerian qualifications count abroad?

Nigerian university degrees are generally recognised internationally but often require credential assessment through designated organisations such as World Education Services (WES) for Canada or UK NARIC for the United Kingdom. Professional qualifications like medical degrees, nursing credentials, engineering certifications, and accounting designations typically require additional examinations, bridging programmes, or supervised practice periods before foreign regulatory bodies grant full practising licences, with requirements varying dramatically between countries and professions.

How much do Nigerian immigrants earn abroad?

Nigerian immigrants’ earnings vary enormously depending on destination country, profession, experience level, and credential recognition, but typical ranges include: entry-level positions in Canada (CAD $35,000 to CAD $55,000 annually, roughly ₦43-67 million), professional roles in the UK (£30,000 to £65,000, approximately ₦63-136 million), skilled positions in the USA ($50,000 to $90,000, around ₦87-157 million), and UAE work (AED 60,000 to AED 180,000, roughly ₦28-84 million). These figures represent gross income before taxes and don’t account for significantly higher living costs abroad compared to Nigeria.

Should I migrate if I have a good job in Nigeria?

Migration decisions depend entirely on individual circumstances, long-term goals, and personal values rather than employment status alone. If you earn well in Nigeria (above ₦500,000 monthly), enjoy strong family connections, thrive in Nigerian culture, and see opportunities for continued growth, staying may offer better quality of life than starting over abroad with credential recognition challenges and cultural adjustment difficulties. However, if you prioritise your children’s educational opportunities, seek greater economic stability, value transparent systems and reliable infrastructure, or face security concerns in Nigeria, migration might align better with your priorities despite the considerable challenges involved.