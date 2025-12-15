Why is there a Crisis in Nigeria?

Between 17 and 18 million Nigerians required humanitarian assistance during the June-August 2024 lean season according to FEWS NET estimates, over 1.3 million people were internally displaced in Northcentral and Northwest regions by April 2024 (up from 1.1 million in December 2023), more than 1,600 children have been abducted or kidnapped since 2014 with at least 580 civilians (primarily women and girls) kidnapped in 2024 alone, at least 2,266 people were killed by bandits or insurgents in the first half of 2025 alone, over 200,000 individuals were displaced from northwestern conflict zones, and millions more face food insecurity with Emergency (IPC Phase 4) conditions in inaccessible areas of Borno State. The crisis touches every Nigerian through inflation, insecurity, or governance failures.