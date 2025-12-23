Brigadier-General Soyemi Ayodele Sofoluwe (rtd) passes: Legacy of service and honour

The family of Late Brigadier-General Soyemi Ayodele Sofoluwe (rtd.) (14 January 1945 – 20 December 2025) regrets to announce the passing of this illustrious Nigerian military officer and public servant, whose exemplary life embodied discipline, selfless service, and dedication to nation-building.

A science graduate with a Master’s degree in Oceanography and Aqua Sciences from the University of Lagos, he commenced his military career as a commissioned officer and retired at the rank of Brigadier-General after a meritorious tenure.

His pivotal roles in leadership, training, and education profoundly influenced generations of officers and soldiers. These included Education Officer at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi; Head of Department at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; Assistant Director, Army Education at the 3rd Division, Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State (1993–1994); Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from 1994 to 1996; and Commandant of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria.

During his tenure as NYSC Director-General, he reinforced the Scheme’s core mandate of community-driven development and meaningful national service, while elevating Nigeria’s profile in international youth service frameworks.

Renowned for his firmness tempered with humanity, principled pragmatism, unassailable integrity, and profound conviction that national service constitutes a moral imperative, Late Brigadier-General Sofoluwe commanded universal respect. A devout Christian with steadfast family values, he remains etched in memory as “The People’s General.”

He is survived by his wife, Col (Dr) K. Sofoluwe (rtd.), their children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Signed,

Col (Dr) K. Sofoluwe (rtd.)

Wife of the Deceased

For the Family

December 22, 2025