China and Africa: Building road to modernisation together

On November 23, 2025, the 20th G20 Summit concluded in Johannesburg, South Africa. As the first leaders’ summit held on the African continent since the establishment of the G20 mechanism, it not only adopted a far-reaching Leaders’ Declaration but also witnessed the birth of the Initiative on Cooperation Supporting Modernization in Africa, jointly launched by China and South Africa.

China and Africa collectively sounded a powerful call of our times to uphold multilateralism and jointly build the path to modernization, ushering in a remarkable “Southern Moment” in global governance.

The six fundamental principles and six major areas of cooperation outlined in the Initiative on Cooperation Supporting Modernization in Africa align seamlessly with the six modernizations proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his keynote speech at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation(FOCAC) last September.

These principles strike at the heart of the matter, resonate with the pressing needs of developing countries, and chart a course for global modernization. Countries of the Global South are evolving from participants in global discourse to providers of global solutions.

The Chinese and African peoples’ understanding of the laws governing modernization has further deepened. The Initiative focuses on six key areas, providing important answers to the question of human modernization. Justice and equitability represent the universal aspirations of modernization.

We must strengthen exchanges on governance experiences and explore modernization paths suited to our respective national conditions. Openness and win-win constitute the essential pathways to modernization. We must deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across all fields and jointly implement the Global Development Initiative.

People-centered development is the essential requirement of modernization. We must focus on enhancing people’s sense of fulfillment and happiness, ensuring modernization benefits all citizens. Diversity and inclusiveness nourish the spirit of modernization. We must advocate for equal dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusive coexistence among different civilizations.

Sustainable development is a defining feature of modernization. We must strengthen cooperation on green development and promote coordinated economic, social, and environmental progress. Peace and security are vital safeguards for modernization. We must uphold the principle of African solutions to African problems and contribute to global peace and stability.

The momentum for development in African countries has further strengthened. The Summit focused on development cooperation, offering an “African perspective” to address global challenges. It effectively aligned the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the development strategies of African nations, providing practical measures to advance the modernization of African countries. First, alleviating the debt distress of African countries.

A political commitment was made to address the debt vulnerability of low and middle income countries, supporting Africa in tackling its debt challenges through effective, comprehensive, and systematic approaches. Second, leveraging Africa’s key mineral resources.

Strengthen international cooperation on green infrastructure and green mining to increase the value-added of African mineral products, enabling African countries to better integrate into global industrial, value, and supply chains and share in the benefits of economic globalization. Third, boosting Africa’s technological capabilities. Increase support for technology and capacity building in Africa, tailoring approaches to each country’s needs to enhance African nations’ capacity for self-driven development.

The trend of China and Africa joining hands to lead global governance is becoming increasingly clear. Originating from international cooperation in response to the global financial crisis, the G20 serves as a multilateral mechanism for all parties to jointly address global challenges. At this critical juncture of global governance reform, the equal participation of developing countries, including Africa, in major global governance decisions is essential for achieving fair and effective governance.

This summit offers a valuable opportunity for the Global South to advance global governance reform. The key elements of the Initiative align with President Xi Jinping’s proposals for global governance and Africa’s aspirations for equitable, inclusive, and self-reliant development. Moving beyond traditional aid models, it shapes a partnership-based paradigm for South-South cooperation. As countries of the Global South stand together in solidarity and unite for self-strengthening, they provide vital momentum for building a more equitable and sustainable world order.

An African proverb says, “Alone we go fast, together we go far.” China also holds the traditional concept of “benevolence toward people and love for all things, the world will achieve universal harmony.” This philosophy of harmonious coexistence embodies the Ubuntu spirit upheld by the Initiative and represents humanity’s response to the questions of our era. China has reached an important consensus with dozens of countries, including Nigeria, on building bilateral communities with a shared future. We are advancing together on the path to modernization, sharing development opportunities, jointly tackling global challenges, and forging an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era.

China and Nigeria, both developing countries, have implemented numerous “small and beautiful” projects under the Ten Major Partnership Initiatives framework, bringing tangible benefits to their peoples. Platforms such as Confucius Institutes, Chinese language classrooms, and Lu Ban Workshops have fostered cultural exchange and mutual learning. The Lekki Deep Sea Port has set a new benchmark for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, while the Lagos Light Rail Red and Blue Line projects have facilitated green commuting for residents.

Both China and Nigeria possess large populations and immense development potential, with complementary economic structures. The two countries should continually explore opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure, green mining, the digital economy, and agricultural modernization, while promoting economic and trade cooperation, local exchanges, and people-to-people interactions to advance the development and revitalization of the Global South.

Human progress advances step by step in responding to the questions of our time. The Initiative has charted a blueprint, and China and Africa are walking hand in hand on the broad path to modernization. Through close collaboration between both sides and the joint efforts of the international community, the Initiative will surely be transformed into reality. A more just, inclusive, and sustainable world is unfolding before us.

YAN Yuqing is the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.