Cocoa Innovation: A blueprint for market growth

Global cocoa prices have surged to historic highs this year, rattling supply chains and putting pressure on manufacturers already juggling shifting consumer preferences. For an industry with a global market value projected to exceed $160 billion by 2027, the volatility underlines a growing reality. That survival and growth will depend less on commodity sourcing and more on the ability to innovate.

Cocoa is no longer treated simply as a raw input. It has become a strategic asset, one that can be engineered, refined, and tailored to deliver experiences that resonate with increasingly demanding consumers. As The Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus (CSSVD) and illegal mining (galamsey) disrupt production in Ghana and West Africa, companies that can consistently deliver quality through innovation are the ones positioned to lead.

At the heart of this evolution is flavour. Today, flavour has become a science. Research teams can highlight or suppress individual notes with striking precision by controlling fermentation and roasting processes, which are critical for developing desirable aroma compounds like pyrazines. The goal is not to mask imperfections but to unlock latent potential, creating products that feel authentic and differentiated. In a crowded marketplace, such precision can be the difference between brand loyalty and consumer indifference.

Texture is the second frontier. Mouthfeel can influence the perception of flavour as much as the ingredient profile itself. Modern formulation science allows manufacturers to engineer cocoa products with exact viscosity and creaminess by carefully managing particle size distribution and fat content. A premium drinking chocolate might achieve a velvet-smooth body, while a snack bar delivers a satisfying snap before melting into richness. These sensory cues are as powerful as taste in shaping consumer attachment.

Amid the ongoing cocoa crisis, the food industry is rapidly innovating to ensure a stable future for chocolate flavour. While some companies focus on finding complete cocoa replacements, others are working to make the existing supply more efficient. For example, startups like Voyage Foods are creating cocoa-free chocolate alternatives from upcycled plant materials like grape seeds, while Planet A Foods uses a proprietary fermentation process on oats and sunflowers to mimic cocoa’s complex taste. In contrast, Kerry is focused on enhancing and extending the current cocoa supply. Through its “Cocoa Booster” technology, Kerry enables manufacturers to reduce the cocoa powder in their formulations by up to 30 per cent while rebuilding the authentic chocolate flavour. This approach is designed to optimize costs and is applied across a wide range of products, from beverages and bakery to confectionery, ensuring taste consistency even with less raw material. For instance, a recent powdered beverage application achieved a 25 per cent reduction in cocoa use, translating to a 30 per cent cost-of-cocoa saving for the customer without any compromise on the final product’s taste.

Crucially, this multi-layered approach is guided by data. Innovation labs are no longer just about recipes but about predicting consumer behaviour. By using sensory mapping and predictive analytics, manufacturers can design products with market success built in from the start. This reduces costly reformulations and shortens time to shelf. The lab, in effect, becomes a growth engine.

The commercial implications are clear. Premiumisation is driving growth in Asia, where rising middle classes are seeking luxury cocoa experiences. In Europe, mature product lines require reinvention to stay relevant. In North America, convenience dominates, demanding cocoa products that perform under long shelf lives without compromising flavour. Innovation allows companies to play across these diverse markets with confidence.

The next phase of growth will not come from sourcing alone but from the science of flavour, texture, and consumer behaviour. Cocoa is being transformed from a static commodity into a dynamic platform for value creation. In an era where cocoa beans are trading at record highs, the winners will be those who extract more than just yield from the harvest. The real value lies in turning science into strategy, transforming cocoa from a cost centre into a growth engine.

Leonel Figueira, is a Business Development & Technical Support Lead, Bakery, Kerry Africa