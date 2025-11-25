A defining year for capacity building in Lagos State

The year 2025 has unfolded as an extraordinary chapter in the story of the Lagos State Public Service. It is, without doubt, a year that will be remembered for the depth, reach, and impact of its capacity-building initiatives, as well as the forward-looking reforms implemented in establishments across the State. Under the leadership of the Honourable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun, the Ministry of Establishments and Training has set a new benchmark in the professional development of the State’s workforce.

From the onset of the year, the Ministry left no cadre untouched; from Administrative Officers, Judicial Officers, Engineers, Public Affairs Officers to Tourism Officers, Accounts Officers and indeed virtually every professional stream within the Lagos State Public Servicehave been given the opportunity to refresh, relearnand renew their skills through well-curated training programmes.

In just eight months, the Ministry successfully coordinated and delivered over 120 distinct training programmes, a feat that stands as unprecedented in the annals of public service training in Lagos State. These trainings were not only numerous; they were extensiveand deeply impactful.

They covered an impressive range of themes including leadership and management, digital transformation, ethics in public administration, communication and emotional intelligence, service delivery, project management and many others, each tailored to enhance efficiency, competence and productivity in the discharge of duties.

Reflecting on this achievement, the Honourable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, remarked that the sustained commitment to capacity building is a deliberate expression of the government’s conviction that no institution rises above the quality of its human capital. In his words:

“The Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has invested heavily in people because people are the ultimate drivers of progress. The trainings we have embarked upon this year are not token gestures; they are part of a structured, continuous agenda to strengthen service delivery through knowledge, innovation and professionalism. We have trained more people this year than ever before, and the results are already showing in better service delivery, improved efficiency and a more motivated workforce.”

For the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun, the success of the year’s training programmes is a culmination of a consistent strategy that combines vision with careful planning. She described the experience as both rewarding and transformative.

“What we have seen this year is the evidence of what happens when training is treated not as an event, but as a culture. The Ministry’s schedule has been relentless, from in-person workshops to hybrid learning sessions and technical courses, yet at every turn, the energy and enthusiasm from our officers have been inspiring. It shows a service that is eager to learn and to excel.”

The testimonies from civil servants who benefitted from the various programmes tell the story more eloquently.

A participant, Mrs Temitope Dawodu from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture described the training she attended on customer service and cultural management as “an eye-opener” that deepened her understanding of service delivery in a modern tourism economy. An Administrative Officer from the Civil Service Commission, Mr Jamiu Hassan, shared that the leadership development course he attended “reshaped his mindset about responsibility and ethics in public service.” A Public Affairs Officer from the Ministry of Information, Mr Babatunde Adekoya, also attested that the communication and media engagement training “has helped improve not only writing skills but also confidence in handling public communications.”

The consensus among participants was that the trainings have been transformative, bridging knowledge gaps, improving productivity and promoting a sense of purpose across the State’s workforce.

To further deepen learning opportunities, work is already at an advanced stage for the rejuvenation of the State’s Learning Management System (LMS), which had previously experienced technical challenges. The LMS, when fully restored, will provide a seamless digital platform for continuous learning and staff development across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. With its relaunch, there is growing confidence that even more civil servants will have access to self-paced, technology-driven training opportunities that support the State Government’s goal of building a modern, knowledge-based public service.

Beyond training, the Ministry of Establishments and Training has equally demonstrated leadership in its core mandate of managing establishment matters across the State. The year has seen decisive policy actions and administrative interventions aimed at ensuring equity, welfare, and institutional efficiency within the public service.

A key highlight is the successful implementation of the increase in monthly subventions to the four State-owned higher institutions: Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED). This adjustment, which reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable funding of tertiary education, was meticulously coordinated by the Ministry to ensure alignment with fiscal realities and the objectives of improved institutional performance.

In addition, the Ministry continues to grant sign-off for exit replacement in respect of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the health sector. This policy ensures that whenever a staff member exits the service, whether through voluntary retirement, resignation or death, the affected agency can seamlessly replace the officer without having to seek fresh approval from Mr Governor each time. The standing approval streamlines administrative processes, prevents workforce depletion and sustains operational efficiency across these vital sectors.

The State Government has also continued to demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers through several strategic financial interventions aimed at improving motivation and service delivery in the health sector. Among these is the implementation of salary adjustments for medical and dental staff, following the approval of Mr Governor, in response to legitimate agitations by healthcare professionals. These interventions have helped stabilise morale within the sector and strengthen the capacity of health institutions to deliver quality care to residents.

Complementing these efforts, the Ministry continues to manage and evaluate the personnel budget of the State Government, a responsibility that ensures proper alignment between staff needs, wage obligations and projections for new recruitments and promotions. Through this function, the Ministry safeguards fiscal responsibility while enabling the government to make informed decisions on human resource planning and compensation.

Through all these initiatives, the Ministry has continued to perform its statutory role of providing professional advice and guidance to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on critical human resource matters including issues of discipline, conversion, promotion, further studies and other establishment concerns. Its advisory interventions have contributed immensely to maintaining harmony and administrative coherence across the public service.

Looking back, it is not difficult to see that 2025 has been a landmark year; one that demonstrates the Ministry’s strategic role as the nerve centre of human resource development and establishment management in Lagos State. The achievements of the year are not ends in themselves, but stepping stones toward the larger vision of an efficient and globally competitive public service.

In every sense, the Ministry of Establishments and Training has not only delivered on its mandate this year, it has also reaffirmed the principle that training and good service delivery are two sides of the same coin.

For when public servants are empowered, the machinery of government runs smoother, policies find fuller expression and citizens ultimately reap the dividends of an effective and responsive public service.

Balogun is the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Establishments and Training.