Adebayo’s exemplary performance as Ajayi Crowther varsity VC

The colourful valedictory service organised in honour of the fourth Vice Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Abiodun Adebayo by the Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo clearly signposted the end of a five-year single tenure which has been variously described in superlative terms.

As many saw the Prof. Adebayo- led tenure as highly transformative and impactful, given the numerous achievements recorded within the last five years, others, including Archbishop of Ibadan Province, Most Reverend Dr Williams Aladekugbe, who preached at the service, noted that his appointment five years ago as ACU vice chancellor was not a mistake as he performed and surpassed expectations.

According to Aladekugbe, whose sermon was hinged on “Thanksgiving Unto God”, Adebayo’s administration will be remembered for the building of lodges for both the bursar and the registrar on campus; University Welcome Centre; construction of Engineering building and ACU’s bakery; upgrade of Water’s factory, Wole Olanipekun’s Lecture Theatre, cafeteria, Civil Engineering building, and Radiography building; establishment of Teaching and Research Farm; ACU Primary School building; and construction of Animal House and Professorial Lecture Building, among other projects.

Apart from projects, Rev’d Aladekugbe, whose sermon was intermittently interrupted with applause from the congregation, hinted that many people got their promotions without delay during this tenure, pointing out that Prof. Adebayo is a God-sent to ACU whom posterity would never forget.

The valedictory service which attracted people from far and near, including Adebayo’s friends and family members, well-wishers, church members, school mates, and associates, later saw many people presenting gifts in appreciation of the outgoing VC’s exemplary performance. The service wasn’t just organized as mere celebratory embellishments, but rather with profound gratitude to God for His grace over the life of Adebayo and the achievements recorded during his tenure.

Adebayo, who handed over to the newly appointed first female vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole, was appointed in 2020 as the fourth VC of the faith-based university. The professor of Entomology and Pesticide Toxicology left behind a sterling record of accountability, probity, and forthrightness. It will be recalled that no sooner he assumed the leadership position of the university than he reignited the momentum towards building upon the legacies of his predecessors. In the last five years, Prof. Adebayo demonstrated, with distinction, a deep commitment to the university’s development. One cannot help, but marvel at his stamina and ability to juggle multiple responsibilities towards lifting the institution better than he met it.

Examining his leadership styles in the university during the period under review, one could say, Adebayo illustrated the fact that leadership transcends individual achievements. True leadership, as evinced in this case, lies in the creation of strong and empowered ecosystem that possesses the capacity to guarantee unlocking people’s potential for greatness. He stands as a testament to the power of dynamic and result-oriented leadership. To Adebayo, leadership is not about power, it is about empowering those around to be the best versions of themselves. By and large, his tenure is not just a story of amazing achievements, it is a narrative that underscores the importance of ethical and empathetic leadership.

He showed that an individual can make a major change in any setting or organisation when he leads with character and competence. Here is a man of impeccable pedigree whose tenure has been a tapestry of achievements, woven with dedication and wisdom. From various accounts, it is obvious that Prof. Adebayo was designed for uncommon achievements, engineered for greatness and endowed with the seeds of success. Clearly, he represents the rare breed of men who combine intellectualism with deft political mastery and administrative prowess. He is a man gifted with many capabilities: physical stamina, superior mental acumen and spiritual alertness. He is committed to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and excellence in everything he does.

For example, he never knew me from Adam before he head-hunted me for a year sabbatical with him in ACU on account of some of my write ups he read on the pages of newspapers. Working with him for a year as his Media Assistant, one can confidently say, Prof. Adebayo is an uncommon diamond, a trailblazer with extraordinary managerial skills. His adept administrative skills and multitasking prowess have yielded excellent results in every endeavour. Along with his Deputy, Prof. Benjamin Olumuyiwa Popoola, the VC gave me a royal treatment.

He appreciated my little contributions. He respected my opinion as a professional. When there was a crisis, and I advised him to call a community meeting and address the members, he heeded my advice. Again, at another occasion, when I noticed a group of students drinking alcohol around my residence, I sent a message to him on phone, he immediately came out along with some security men, ordered a “stop and search operation” with which he confiscated some bottles of wine that had been surreptitiously smuggled into the campus.

Adebayo is a meek and enduring humble spirit that sails safe through storm. Naturally, he is very unflappable. He maintains his cool even in chaos. To this end, no matter how thorny a troubling issue is, his response tends to have a calmative effect. He is a leader with tact, wisdom and a high sense of humour.

When I complained about his Secretary who was childishly behaving like a Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Adebayo looked at me and smiled. Hear him: “Saanu, can you believe that I have shaken hands with one of those who are writing baseless petition against me this morning? Just keep your gaze on the ball and forget about distractions. My goal here is to lift this university higher than I met it. How many people can I afford to fight?” Indeed, his distinctive approach to solving complex and complicated matters is noteworthy. Adebayo’s words do not merely inform, they transform. He epitomizes humility, humaneness and humour, just as he displays decency in appearance and character.

Interestingly, Prof. Adebayo comports himself with unmistakable self-assurance. He displays a rare and unspeakably admirable conduct. He remains a bridge builder, firm in his convictions, but generous in his embrace of others. He handles the students in a manner yet unmatched. While playing fatherly role, he comes to their level as their friends. Consequently, you see a father in a friend and a friend in a father. He often gives them his personal money. Yet, he would not hesitate to send home any seemingly recalcitrant student.

As he bowed out of ACU with his head held high, one can only pray that his life continue to be a testament to the transformative power of kindness, compassion and selfless service.

Saanu holds a PhD in Cultural and Media Studies. He is with the University of Ibadan and can be reached via:[email protected] or 08034073427.