Assessing the relevance of traditional rulers (2)

Continued from yesterday

THROUGHOUT the entire political crisis Oba Akinyele remained aloof, placing himself at the disposal of any peace initiative for which Ibadan was a venue on several occasions. He ruled for only ten years but left a big reputation behind when he died in May 1965.

Oba Uku Akpolokpolo Omo n’Oba n’Edo (1889-1978) Akenzua II was born as Edokparhogbuyunmun at Benin in 1899; his father was Oba Eweka II who ruled Benin from 1914 until 1933, and his grandfather the great Oba Ovonramwen who was the last independent King of Benin. He studied at Benin Government School between 1907 and 1915 and later at King’s College, Lagos, from 1918 to 1921. On leaving school, he became employed as a transport clerk in the Benin Native Authority on a wage of N6 per month.

His training for the future office of Oba began when he became confidential Secretary to his father, Eweka II, whose death in 1933 introduced Akenzua II to the rigour of office. Before then, in 1925, he worked under the supervision of the late Alake of Egbaland, Oba Ladapo Ademola II (1872–1962). Following this, he was appointed to head the Ekaidolor District, the present Iyekuselu; he was in this office when his father died. In the same year Prince Okoro was installed Oba of Benin with the title of Akenzua II.

Between 1946 and 1966, the formative years of the new political system in the country, the Oba was a member of the Legislative Council of Nigeria, member of the Western House of Assembly, a member of the Western House of Chiefs and a Cabinet Minister.

Oba Akenzua was instrumental in the creation of the Midwest Region; it was his view that the two provinces of Benin and Delta in the Western Region could constitute the Bendel State by which the Midwest later became known. In October 1953, he formed the Benin-Delta People’s Party to campaign for the Unification of the two provinces. With the creation of the region, he became the first President of the Midwest House of Chiefs in 1964.

His contributions to the politics and policies that shaped the content of Nigerian formative politics were rewarded by awards and honours bestowed on him: he was decorated with the insignia of the Commander of the Republic of Nigeria and was made a Justice of Peace. From 1966 to 1972 he served as the Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

As the Oba of Benin, Akenzua II was the custodian of the rich Bini tradition and culture whose study and promotion he personally encouraged; it was to this end he volunteered whatever bronze or ivory carvings under his jurisdiction for the success of the Black Arts and Culture Festival, FESTAC, that was held in the Nigeria capital in 1977. He died in the late 1978 and was succeeded by Solomon Igbinoghodua Aisiokuoba who became Oba Erediauwa I of Benin in 1979.

Oba Rufus Adesokeji Aderele (Tewogboye II), son of Oba Tewogboye 1 ascended the throne as the Osemawe of Ondo, after the dethronement Oba Fidipote II. He was an educated Oba, adequately experienced in the system of governance and reigned from 1942-1974. He was the father Prince Ademola Olugbade Aderele; who served Nigeria as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on various missions, including representing the Nigerian Government as its first Nigerian High Commissioner to Thailand.

According to Wikipedia, Oba Sikiru Olukayode Adetona, Ogbagba Agbotewole II, was born on 10 May 1934, into the Royal House of Anikinaiya of Ijẹbuland in his father’s house in Imupa, Ijebu Ode. His father was Prince Rufai Adetọna Adeleke (born 1902), a son of Oba Adeleke, Ogbagba Agbotewole I (1825–1906), who was the Awujale of Ijebuland from 1895 to 1906. His mother was Ajibabi Onasile, who was from the town of Ijebu Igbo. The founder of the Royal House of Anikinaiya (or Anikilaya) was his great-grandfather Oba Anikilaya, Figbajoye Agboogunsa I, (c. 1775–1854) who reigned from 1821 to 1854, and who himself was a son of ỌOba Gbelegbuwa. As a member of the Royal House of Anikinaiya, his paternal family claimed descent from Olu-Iwa, the semi-legendary first Awujale and Obanta, another founder of the Ijebu kingdom.

Prince Adetona attended various Baptist Schools, Ereko, Ijebu-Ode; Ogbere United Primary School, Oke Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo; and Ansar-Ud-Deen School, Ijebu-Ode between 1943 and 1950. For his secondary education, he attended Olu-Iwa (now Adeola Odutola) College, Ijebu-Ode from 1951 to 1956. Between 1957 and 1958 he took up an appointment with the then Audit Department of the Western Region, Ibadan.

The prince resigned his appointment in 1958 to pursue further studies in accountancy in the United Kingdom, which was the colonial ruler of Nigeria at the time.

By a letter dated January 4, 1960, referenced CB. 4 1/333, the Permanent Secretary in the Western Region Ministry of Local Government conveyed to the Local Government Adviser in Ijebu Ode approval of the Western Region Governor in Council, the appointment of Prince Sikiru Kayode Adetona as king, and his confirmation as the new Awujale of Ijebuland with effect from that date (January 4, 1960). It became the lot of Ijebu notables like the late Ogbeni-Oja, Chief (Dr) Timothy Adetola Odutola, Bọbasuwa I, Chief Emmanuel Okusanya Okunowo (MBE, KFNM); and Asiwaju, Chief Samuel ỌOlatubosun ṢShonibare to arrange for the home-coming of the king-elect.

On January 18, 1960, the Head of the Ijebu Ode Regency Council, the Ogbeni-Oja, Chief Timothy Adetola Odutola formally presented the new traditional ruler to the whole world. This presentation, which was a novelty, signalled the commencement of the installation ceremonies of the king-elect. It was indeed, a new dawn in the annals of the Ijebu people. The king-elect thereafter proceeded to undergo the traditional seclusion at the Odo for three months.

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who had earlier been nominated along with five others by the ODIS was unanimously selected by the kingmakers in conformity with Section 11 of the Chiefs Law of 1957 applicable in Western Region. The then Governor signed the Instrument of Office approving Prince Sikiru Kayode Adetona as Awujale of Ijebuland. The formal coronation took place on Saturday, April 2, 1960.

On April 5, 1960, newly crowned ỌOba Adetona took his seat as a member of the Western Region House of Chiefs, after a formal introduction.

Erejuwa II was a traditional title holder and paramount leader of the Itsekiri who was Olu of Warri from 1951 to 1964 and from 1966 to 1986. He was the 18th Olu of Warri Kingdom with the title Ogiame Erejuwa II.

He succeeded his father Ginuwa II as Olu. Ginuwa II was a great grandson of Olu Akengbuwa the last Olu who died in 1848, he was crowned in 1936 after an interregnum that lasted 88 years when Warri’s political leadership was dominated by merchant princes.

Erejuwa was born in 1908 as Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, he attended a CMS missionary school at Ogbesse, thereafter he did business with United African Company rising to become a provincial cooperatives president. Warri was the capital township of Warri Province, a colonial administrative unit with Warri Division as a sub-unit consisting of Warri Township, Sapele and Forcados.

The government decision led to protest led by non-Itsekiri groups within Warri Division who feared the title could lead the Olu to lay claim as paramount authority within Warri Division. The title had always been “the Olu of Warri before it was changed to Olu of Itsekiri in 1936 to pacify the Itsekiri neighbours who had always feared Itsekiri domination by their very influential king.

But the Itsekiri had used every civilized forum to protest this anomaly until 1952 when the title was reverted to its original status of Olu of Warri.

As Olu of Warri, he was appointed regional Minister without portfolio and president of the Warri Divisional Traditional Council.

Following unhealthy rivalry between prominent Itsekiri leaders in the Action Group and the NCNC in the lead to the creation of a Mid-West region, Erejuwa, who perceived to have backed Action Group, was deposed by the NCNC led regional government in 1964 and deported to Ogbesse.

He was re-appointed in 1966 by the new military government of David Ejoor after some of the prominent Itsekiri leaders in the NCNC had been taken out by the emerging military government.

To be continued tomorrow.

Teniola, a former director at the Presidency wrote from Lagos.